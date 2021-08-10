NEWS RELEASE/ NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ MUTIPLE CHARGES X4

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501900

TROOPER: Trooper Ducharme / Trooper Szarejko/ Trooper Helm

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#:

DATE/TIME: August 9, 2021, @ 0930

LOCATION: Orwell VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer/ Resisting Arrest/ Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer X2

ACCUSED: Shelly Norton

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the names of Domestic Assault Victims.

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 9, 2021, at approximately 0930 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to an assault at a residence in Orwell, VT.

During the investigation, it was determined Shelly Norton had caused serious bodily harm when she assaulted a family member who resides in the house.

Norton fled the residence upon the arrival of the Troopers. Troopers located Norton a short time later in a field adjacent to the house. After a brief struggle, Norton was taken into custody. During the Struggle, Norton assaulted two law enforcement Officers, causing minor injury to both. Norton was transported to Porter Medical Center for evaluation and later released to the custody of the Vermont State Police. The Trooper was seen at Porter Medical Center and released as well.

The Honorable Judge presiding over Addison County issued court conditions for Norton. Norton was issued a citation to appear on August 10, 2021, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge. Norton was lodged at Chittenden Correctional Facility in S. Burlington, VT.

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Correctional Facility

BAIL: $ 7500

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: August 10, 2021, at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina