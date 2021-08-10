Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,490 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE/ NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ MUTIPLE CHARGES X4

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B501900

TROOPER:     Trooper Ducharme / Trooper Szarejko/ Trooper Helm

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#:

 

DATE/TIME: August 9, 2021, @ 0930

LOCATION: Orwell VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer/ Resisting Arrest/ Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer X2

           

 

ACCUSED: Shelly Norton

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

 

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the names of Domestic Assault Victims.

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 9, 2021, at approximately 0930 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to an assault at a residence in Orwell, VT.

 

During the investigation, it was determined Shelly Norton had caused serious bodily harm when she assaulted a family member who resides in the house.

 

Norton fled the residence upon the arrival of the Troopers. Troopers located Norton a short time later in a field adjacent to the house. After a brief struggle, Norton was taken into custody. During the Struggle, Norton assaulted two law enforcement Officers, causing minor injury to both. Norton was transported to Porter Medical Center for evaluation and later released to the custody of the Vermont State Police. The Trooper was seen at Porter Medical Center and released as well.

 

The Honorable Judge presiding over Addison County issued court conditions for Norton. Norton was issued a citation to appear on August 10, 2021, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge. Norton was lodged at Chittenden Correctional Facility in S. Burlington, VT.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Correctional Facility

BAIL: $ 7500

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: August 10, 2021, at 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

 

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

 

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina

 

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE/ NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ MUTIPLE CHARGES X4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.