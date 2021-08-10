How to Transform Paper-Based Processes and Automate Your Business

Submit Release
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital transformation has become topical with the shift to a remote workforce and limitations on movement. For many organisations this puts pressure on paper-based workflows.

E-signature solutions are reducing the inefficiencies of ink and paper processes, delivering document tracking and security – but they are just the beginning of the journey towards a 100% integrated, hyper-efficient digital workflow for end-users.

This is why Dax Data has partnered with IT News Africa to bring you the “Go Paperless and Automate with Adobe & Microsoft" webinar on 18 August 2021. Attendees will be able to see how intelligent process automation and productivity in the Cloud can replace costly and time-consuming paper-based workflows.

The Webinar will feature experts demonstrating how to transform digital workflows with Adobe and Microsoft technologies. Attendees will also learn how integrated Adobe and Microsoft solutions can make it possible to implement automated and 100% paperless document workflows to drive business efficiency.

Join us to discover digital workflow transformation that not only removes the need for paper-based processes, but also allows the automation of manual processes to fast-track collaboration, and avoid the delays and mistakes associated with time-consuming and bygone paper-based workflows.

If you’re in Financial Services, Legal, Procurement, HR, Sales or GRC Management then you will definitely benefit from this Webinar.

The time is now; stop relying on legacy processes and paper-based workflows. What was the last time you read an internal communication on printed paper anyway?

To register or to find out more information about this event on 18 August 2021 – click here.

