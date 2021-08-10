Global Clean Energy Technologies Market Size Expected to Grow to USD 423.7 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Clean Energy Technologies Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 283.9 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 423.7 Billion by 2026, at 6.9% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy), UpWind Solutions, Inc., Geronimo Energy, Senvion S.A., Invenergy and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Clean Energy Technologies Market by Technology Type (Hydropower Technology, Wind Technology, Clean Coal Technology, Solar Technology, and Others) and By End-Use (Industrial, Residential, Commercial, and Others) By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026".

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Clean Energy Technologies Market size & share expected to reach to USD 423.7 Billion by 2026 from USD 283.9 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Clean Energy Technologies Market: Overview

Clean energy technology is one that generates energy using a variety of energy-efficient technologies that is both sustainable and infinite, such as the sun or wind. These technologies are considered to be an alternative for the energy sources that are not as non-sustainable as the most widely utilized non-sustainable sources, such as coal.

To generate power, hydroelectric technology uses the flow of water from rivers, streams, and lakes. Water is used in a less visible way through municipal pipelines in towns and cities. With so much water flowing through pipes in houses on a daily basis, there is a push to capture this energy to fulfill household and other power demands. The usage of municipal water is becoming more common as generators grow smaller and less expensive to construct. Wind power technology connects a windmill to a generator, which converts the rotation of the windmill blades into electricity. This type of energy has been used to grind grain, pump water, and perform other mechanical chores for ages, but it is currently being utilized more frequently to generate electricity.

Industry Major Market Players

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy)

UpWind Solutions Inc.

Geronimo Energy

Senvion S.A.

Invenergy

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

ACCIONA

ENERCON GmbH

First Solar Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

General Electric (GE)

Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd

The Tata Power Company Limited

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Innergex

Siemens

Enel Spa (Enel)

Calpine Corporation

Market Dynamics & Drivers

According to Electric Power Annual, the worldwide energy-producing capacity from clean fuel sources is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.1 percent from 2016 to 2018, resulting in a total of 277.77 GW of clean energy. Clean energy is also the European Union's long-term goal, with the goal of making Europe a climate-neutral continent by 2050. To achieve this aim, the European Green Agreement highlights the necessity of achieving offshore clean energy - a project that will further strengthen the continent's renewable energy industry. The European Union's perspective ambitions provide significant potential for the renewable energy sector. By 2050, the EU hopes to have made Europe a climate-neutral continent. The European Green Deal, among other things, highlights the necessity of achieving offshore renewable energy to accomplish this goal.

This future concept has sparked action in other major economies, and initiatives are being made all across the world to make the earth a cleaner, greener place. This spike in interest, as well as the resulting increase in investment, will bring the desired possibilities flowing into the clean energy industry, boosting the market value of clean energy technology. The high costs of generating power from renewable energy sources are the most significant obstacle. This makes it expensive in many situations and severely reduces the renewable energy market share's future prospects in the near future. However, technical developments in this industry have paved the way for lower-cost power generating technologies, which are likely to solve this issue throughout the projection period.

Global Clean Energy Technologies Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 283.9 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 423.7 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 6.9% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy), UpWind Solutions, Inc., Geronimo Energy, Senvion S.A., Invenergy and Others Segments Covered Technology Type, End-Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Clean Energy Technologies Market: Growth Factors

The global demand for clean energy technologies is increasing as a result of growing urbanization and industrialization. As a result, the usage of fossil fuels grows. Excessive use of fossil fuels, on the other hand, leads to increased carbon dioxide gas emissions, which pollute the environment. As a result, there is an increasing need for clean energy sources, which will help reduce carbon emissions and enable the ecologically sustainable generation of power from natural resources. Clean energy technologies will be adopted at a faster rate as demand for clean energy sources grows, enhancing the market's development potential. However, renewable energy generation, on the other hand, necessitates a significant investment. During the projected period, this factor is expected to limit the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Clean Energy Technologies Market Growth

During the projected period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance in the clean energy technology business. Due to growing industrialization, the industrial and residential sectors are projected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market in terms of end-use. The Asia-Pacific renewable energy market is expected to be dominated by China throughout the analysis period, with China accounting for the largest market share. China wants to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels by switching to renewable energy for power generation.

Browse in the full report “Clean Energy Technologies Market by Technology Type (Hydropower Technology, Wind Technology, Clean Coal Technology, Solar Technology, and Others) and By End-Use (Industrial, Residential, Commercial, and Others) By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/clean-energy-technologies-market

The global clean energy technologies market is segmented as follows:

By Technology Type:

Hydropower Technology

Wind Technology

Clean Coal Technology

Solar Technology

Others

By End-Use:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Others

