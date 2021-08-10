BNBSwap, a BSC-Based Staking Platform, is Revolutionizing Yield Farming.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, US, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNBSwap is a new BSC-based platform that excels in yield farming and staking. It offers low transaction fees with better turnaround time and a commendable farming experience. Along with that, the project has successfully mitigated volatility and plans to continue a regulated supply throughout its tenure. The development team believes in partnerships and aims to bring all BSC Defi ecosystems to one place to have a friendly ecosystem for every trader.

The team created a unique ecosystem operating in the form of an Automated Market Maker. This means that traders will not be compared with others using order books. Instead, traders can make transactions with each other by locking their tokens into a liquidity pool. Although newly launched, BNBSwap has been recognized and evaluated by many large investors as the prime project on the Binance Smart Chain. With the strong development needs of the cryptocurrency market and along with its top leading team of engineers, BNBSwap is looking to grow exponentially in a short period.



The blockchain module is regarded as a ledger that stores and transmits information in the most accurate, secured, and transparent manner possible. Over the years, this system has earned itself a massive reputation and is widely applied in numerous industries such as finance, economics, entertainment, agriculture, technology, education, and other similar aspects. But the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is a blockchain network built for running smart contract-based applications. BSC runs in parallel with Binance’s native Binance Chain (BC), which allows traders to get the best out of both worlds: the high transaction capacity of BC and the smart contract functionality of BSC.



BNBSwap also has a token of itself. The Swap, which is a DEX - decentralized medium of exchange, runs on Binance Smart Chain. This makes cryptocurrency transactions seamless without any involvement of centralized intermediaries. Users can now also earn interest by providing liquidity or joining farming pools—some other advantages of the Binance Smart Chain.

It is hidden

The chain maintains privacy, so users don't have to face different verification processes. They can use it right away as long as you have an e-wallet that can connect to it.

Synchronized and automated trading

Since the prices are based on algorithms and are executed by smart contracts, traders need not worry about their orders being missed or on hold.

It is difficult to hack and.

Since the exchanges are direct, every transferred coin will go directly to the traders without being kept at any exchange.

In maintains transparency

Every transaction is recorded on the blockchain, and can access your trading information permanently without worrying about losing it due to account loss or a fake trading platform.

There are 1,000,000,000 BNBs out of which 1% will be rewarded to holders, another 2% is kept for marketing, and 3% Buy-Back tax, and Slippage is around 6%. The price of every token will be around 0.003$, and there will be a total supply of 80,000,000 tokens. It will also include exchanges using AMM technology, Yield farming platform, and Defi ecosystem products such as the IDO fundraising platform and the NFT game platform on the BCS chain. The token is expected to grow up to a $2B market cap and 500,000 holders.

It has already received a warm welcome from the crypto community both in the region and worldwide. BNBSwap has confirmed its position in the crypto market. In the first step, customers who will accompany BNB will always have special offers and have a solid foundation to develop smart strategies.

The token sale will start on the 5th of August, 2021, and will continue over 5 days ending on the 5th of August, 2021. There will be a total supply pool of 80,000,000 BNBs. Each of these will be priced at 0.003$, out of which 8% is reserved for the seed phase. Furthermore, 10% is allocated for unlocking, and to vest over 12 months, another 7.5% for the vesting /month is kept.

Again the second phase of token sale will start on the 15th of August 2021 and last for 5 days until the 20th of August 2021. During this time, there will be a total supply of 120,000,000 BNBs, priced at 0.004$ each. Out of the total tokens, 12% will be reserved for strategic partners, 5% for unlocking, 15% for vesting since TGE 12 months

and 7.8% foresting/month .

The third phase of token sale will start from September 1, 2021, for 5 days until 5th September 2021. There will be a total supply of

150,000,000 BNBs, priced at 0.006 $ each. Out of the total tokens, 15% is reserved for the private phase, 20% for unlocking and Vesting TGE over 12 months 6.67 % Vesting/month is kept.

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.





