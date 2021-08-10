Base Station Antenna Market Worth $18.37 Bn at 16.2% CAGR; Industry Giants Such as PCTEL and Nokia to Focus on Meeting the Booming Demand for Advanced Antennas: Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered in base station antenna market are roSoft Technology (California, United States), Laird Connectivity (Akron, United States), Amphenol Procom (UK), Fiber Home (China), Comba Telecom (China), Guangdong Kenbotong (China), Ace Technologies Corporation (South Korea), Nokia Network (Espoo, Finland) , Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (KATHREIN-Werke) (Germany), Tongyu Communication (China), PCTEL, Inc. (Illinois, United States), Panorama Antennas (Wandsworth, London) and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global base station antenna market size is projected to reach USD 18.37 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Gradual rollout of 5G infrastructures around the world will be the most crucial growth determinant for this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Base Station Antenna Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Omni Antenna, Sector Antenna, Dipole Antenna, Multibeam Antenna, Small Cell, and Others), By Technology (3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), By Application (Mobile Communication, Intelligent Transport, Industrial IoT, Smart City, Military and Defense and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the industry body Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), 5G networks will cover approximately one-third of the global population by 2025. This is punctuated by the fact that some of the world's largest economies are already deploying 5G infrastructures. For example, in 2019 in China, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile launched the world's largest 5G network, with services activated within five months of the rollout. Similarly, in Germany, Deutsche Telecom Germany and Vodafone Germany deployed 5G services across several cities in 2019. These network services are delivered through base station (BST) antennas installed in cell towers that facilitate data transmission. Since 5G networks are data-heavy, the demand for BST antennas is likely to surge with increasing deployment of 5G infrastructures in the world's major economic hubs.

The report states that the global market value was at USD 5.68 billion in 2019 and offers the following:

Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers, trends, segments, and restraints;

In-depth examination of the regional prospects and opportunities in the market;

Precise computation of the relevant market values and figures; and

Detailed assessment of the leading players’ profiles and strategies.





Market Restraint

Delays in 5G Rollouts amid COVID-19 to Hamper Market Growth

The base station antenna market growth is expected to suffer a setback as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced 5G providers to postpone their rollout plans in 2020. For example, in May 2020, Rakuten Inc., a Japanese electronic commerce company, announced that the launch of its 5G services will be delayed by three months as its vendors in India were unable to test the technology owing to the nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, in Europe, 5G spectrum auctions were delayed in several countries including France, Austria, Poland, and Spain. Huawei, one of the biggest players in the 5G market, had already announced that the deployment of its 5G services in Europe will be stalled because of the coronavirus. In the US, AT&T experienced huge logistical challenges in rolling out 5G services in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented disruptions and downturns created by the coronavirus in the telecom industry will, therefore, limit the adoption of base station antennas.

Regional Insights

Rising Demand for Superior Networks to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, with a market size of USD 1.95 billion in 2019, is expected to command the base station antenna market share during the forecast period as a result of the speedily rising demand for superior network connectivity in the region. Moreover, promising advancements in communication technologies and the steady deployment of 5G services in Japan, China, and South Korea will create numerous opportunities for market players.

Europe is set to emerge as a highly lucrative region for 5G service providers on account of the massive investments made by telecom operators and governments in the region in 5G technology. In North America, on the other hand, supportive government policies for advanced network technologies and soaring demand for data-driven services will favor the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players to Concentrate to Enlarging Market Share through Innovations

Key players in this market are making heavy investments in innovation to develop cutting-edge products and expand their market presence and share in the process. Besides this, companies are also making strategic acquisitions to diversify their offerings and deepen their market footprint.

Industry Developments:

May 2020: Huawei released CableFree, its new technology to enable base station antennas to enhance capabilities, including power capacity, radiation efficiency, and integration. The product is aimed at meeting the high capacity and speed requirements of 5G networks.

Huawei released CableFree, its new technology to enable base station antennas to enhance capabilities, including power capacity, radiation efficiency, and integration. The product is aimed at meeting the high capacity and speed requirements of 5G networks. October 2019: Ericsson announced the takeover of antenna and filter businesses of Kathrein, a leading provider of antenna and filter solutions based in Germany. The acquisition will strengthen Ericsson’s Radio System portfolio as well as bolster the in-house antenna capabilities of the company.

