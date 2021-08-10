Dona Maria II Residences - Ideal Homes Portugal calls on investors to take advantage of the discount on offer
Are you an investor looking for that special property?FARO, PORTUGAL, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you looking to invest in property where you will earn a lucrative rental income? If your answer is YES then carry on reading…
Ideal Homes Portugal has a fabulous development that is perfect for the savvy investor and the good news is that there is currently a discount and offer available!
Dona Maria II Residences situated in Lagos, West Algarve is currently a hot investment property choice for many reasons. The team at Ideal Homes has summarised all the details on this investment and why you should act now and take advantage!
WHY THIS DEVELOPMENT?
About the apartments - Brand new development which will be built with the highest quality. Offering a mix of spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments. Features include state of the art technology, underfloor heating, central air-conditioning/heating, Hi-Fi system, fully fitted kitchen with premium Bosch appliances, a central vacuum system and an open plan living room and dining area. The apartments will have access to 5 communal roof terraces with Jacuzzi's for each block. Penthouses will feature their own private roof terrace with 360° views and a personal Jacuzzi.
Prices - Prices range from 395,000€ to 1,150,000€.
More on the development - On site facilities will include a large communal outside pool plus a luxury spa with gym offering all the latest equipment, heated indoor pool, sauna and Jacuzzi. There will be a communal roof-top terrace and underground private car parking with electric car charging points.
The location - Situated in a wonderful location in front of the Lagos Marina and close to all amenities. Within walking distance to iconic beaches such as Praia Dona Ana and Praia Camilo.
Lifestyle - Lagos has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you want to visit the many historical landmarks around the old town, spend time on the beautiful beaches, enjoy family activities, play golf, drink a espresso at the café or browse in one of the delightful boutique shops. The choices are endless!
Rental Income - These apartments will generate a lucrative rental income. Ideal Homes is able to assist you with rental projections and all your rental and property management requirements! Get in touch with the team for a detailed breakdown on the units and the services they can assist you with.
WHAT IS THE OFFER AVAILABLE?
Ideal Homes currently has a '555' package available for investors who are wanting to invest in real estate. The package includes:
- 5% discount on price
- 5% deposit
- 5% off legal fees
- 5% discount on furniture package
- Free rental management for a year
With prices starting at 395,000€ and with the discount you can get one for 375,250€ TODAY!
LOOKING TO FINANCE YOUR PROPERTY?
The low interest rates in Portugal are currently very appealing to investors. To make it easier Ideal Homes Portugal has their own in-house mortgage broker. As an idea, if you purchased the one bedroom apartment with the discount, the mortgage simulation over 40 years would be as follows:
Finance Over 40 Years With Discount
Property Value - 372,250€
20% Down Payment - 74,450€
Principal - 297,800€
Interest - 0.9%
Payment per/month - 739.01€
These apartments are well suited to be used as a holiday home, rental investment or even permanent residence.
If you require more information on the units, prices or even a virtual tour please get in touch with the team at Ideal Homes Portugal on info@idealhomesportugal.com or give them a call on +351 289 513 434.
Angela Worrall
Ideal Homes Portugal
+351 289 513 434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
LAGOS - Update on Dona Maria II Residences with Angela & John!