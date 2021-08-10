Sage Energy Consulting helps court system go solar

The Judicial Council of California plans to install solar and battery storage across 43 sites

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sage Energy Consulting will work with the Judicial Council of California (JCC), on an investment in solar power and energy storage.

The JCC plans to install rooftop solar panels, solar carports, and batteries across 43 potential locations to enable its courthouses to generate enough solar power to cover a portion of their routine energy needs.

Sage will evaluate the 43 sites already identified, and provide procurement support, preconstruction, construction, and post-construction management, and commissioning support. Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) may be negotiated to lock in the price of the resulting solar power and power resiliency services.

As part of the job, Sage will explore the best ways for the Judicial Council to keep critical services running even when grid power goes down.

The Judicial Council provides leadership and administration of California's judicial system, with the aim of improving the quality of justice on behalf of the public.

“We expect more judicial districts and other public facilities will be following suit,” said Russell Schmit, Sage’s Chief Operating Officer, “in California and other places especially vulnerable to power outages such as the southwest U.S., Hawaii, Long Island, and coastal Maine.”

