Waste Management Market Worth $2,339.8 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027

Waste management is the collection, transportation, and disposal of garbage, sewage, and other waste products. It involves treating solid waste and disposing of unwanted products and substances in a safe and efficient manner. Waste management market by type and service: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020–2027," the global waste management market size accounted for $2,080.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,339.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 58.0% share of the global waste management industry, followed by Europe and LAMEA

Covid-19 Impact Analysis
During lockdown, owing to COVID-19, the waste production mainly increased from residential areas compared to industrial and commercial centers, as industries and offices were partially or completely shut down so very less industrial and commercial waste was generated. Further, decline in production of new goods led to fall in demand for recyclable material such as rubber and plastic.

Top 10 Leading Players in Waste Management Market:
Biffa Plc
Clean Harbors, Inc.
Covanta Holding Corporation
Daiseki Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Remondis Se & Co. Kg
Republic Services, Inc.
Suez
Veolia Environnement
Waste Management Inc.

Key Market Segmentation
By Type
Municipal Waste
Industrial Waste
Hazardous Waste

By Service
Collection Service
Collection & transportation
Storage & handling
Sorting
Disposable Service
Landfills
Recycling
Compositing & anaerobic digestion

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging waste management market trends and dynamics.
An in-depth waste management market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing global waste management market opportunities.
The global waste management market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the waste management market industry.