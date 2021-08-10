Austin Health Insurance Companies Has 2021 As Best Year For ACA Signups

Austin Health Insurance Austin Health Insurance Agent Austin Small Business Group Health Insurance Health Insurance Austin Austin Health Insurance Agent

Rick Thornton, an Austin health insurance agent, says the idea behind the special enrollment period is to help Americans with better health insurance coverage.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin health insurance companies are singing to the mountaintops these days as the current administration’s rescue package has given millions of Americans a never-before-seen opportunity to receive affordable health insurance. Those numbers naturally have led to a massive uptick in signups, meaning that insurers nationwide are having one of their best years ever selling individual plans under the Affordable Care Act thanks to a special enrollment period.For more information, go to https://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-austin-tx/ The current rescue package, which also included the $1,400 stimulus checks and the new monthly direct payments for families, was originally signed into law back in March and has quickly benefitted so many Americans who were previously uninsured or underinsured. President Biden drove that point home recently when he announced that more than 2 million people have signed up. According to Forbes, a snapshot of the latest enrollment increase for health insurers could be seen last week when Centene reported the addition of tens of thousands of new members to its individual coverage — including those with health insurance in Austin . In fact, Centene chairman and chief executive Michael Neidorff told analysts on a call to discuss second quarter earnings, “While typically, we would have lost members during this period. This represents 6% growth.”Rick Thornton, an Austin health insurance agent and a huge proponent of anything that will benefit his fellow Americans, said that the fact that insurers are this happy is a sign of good things to come, even after the special enrollment period ends. It’s also a sign of good things to come for other health insurers who have yet to report their second quarter earnings. Any relief, especially with expanded healthcare coverage during times when the nation has undoubtedly been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, is a step in the right direction, he said.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.Insurance4DallasInsurance4Dallas1401 Lavaca Street #724,Austin, Texas 78701

