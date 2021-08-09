DNR invites conversation about deer topics (published August 9, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to talk with DNR staff about deer on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. On that day, wildlife managers throughout the state will be available to discuss deer-related topics in local area offices or on the phone.

“We are happy to be able to open our doors for these discussions,” said Todd Froberg, the DNR’s acting big game program coordinator. “Phone lines will also be open and we’re looking forward to hearing your calls.”

People who would like to participate should visit the deer open house webpage to find the list of area offices and telephone numbers for their area wildlife manager. Area managers always welcome calls from the public, so people who can’t call during the dedicated time are encouraged to do so at their convenience.

In addition to discussing general questions about deer, individuals can talk with DNR staff about upcoming hunting season changes, provide topics that the DNR’s deer advisory committee should be aware of, and learn about other engagement opportunities throughout the year.

Regulations for the 2021 season are currently available online and printed versions will be available by the end of this week wherever licenses are purchased. The regulations reflect disease management needs, as well as feedback that was gathered from surveys, deer population goal-setting and calls from spring deer conversations.

The DNR began its deer open houses in 2018 with the release of the statewide deer management plan and has continued them as a way to encourage discussions about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships, and foster two-way communication between the DNR and the public.

Deer open houses are just one way people can get involved with the deer season-setting process; others include online surveys and the DNR’s deer population goal-setting process.