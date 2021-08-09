Sheraz Khan of Khan and Lebon Consulting in Longueuil / Brossard / Montreal

sheraz-khan-brossard sheraz khan longueuil sheraz khan longueuil

Sheraz Khan is the Co-Founder of Khan and Lebon Consulting in Longueuil, QC

LONGUEUIL , QC, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheraz Khan and Richard Keith Lebon are excited to announce the launch of their new consulting firm, Khan and Lebon Consulting. Sheraz and Richard will concentrate in the field of construction, especially specialized home constructions projects and services.

They both earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Concordia University in Montréal, Canada. Sheraz worked at the Montreal Research Facility of Lafarge Cement Canada, where he adjusted quality control for gears and did technical evaluations for their equipment, among many other tasks pertaining to his degree's specialty. Richard worked at the Lakeshore hospital as a General maintenance manager. Lebon has also taught, which allowed him to put his math, physics, and engineering capabilities to good use by teaching and inspiring secondary school students, as well as assessing and analyzing their achievement with both the parents and children. Khan and Lebon have invested in properties, buying, refurbishing, and reselling on Montreal's southern outskirts. In his previous role, Mr. Khan was responsible for a wide range of tasks, including design, marketing, and delivery, as well as rules and regulations. He was in charge of overseeing, maintaining, and optimizing the property rental process. In addition to that, Sheraz Khan served as a property manager until recently. Sheraz's roles and duties entailed assisting with the everyday operations of a real estate investment, managing all types of real estate ranging from small homes to large residential buildings, and handling rental costs, which included everything from pinpointing property owners to reporting concerns to executing evictions. He had to advertise the residences to make up for any shortfalls, as well as check the property and look for problems.

Sheraz and Richard have decided to start the new consultation agency since they also are well-versed in the field of home construction, and wanted to make use of his knowledge to provide help and guidance through the Agency. Both will also work on their own specialized construction projects, which will enable them to achieve critical success. Through their experience and leadership skills, they aim to help business owners that are interested in developing, producing, and popularizing a more customized kind of home for the elderly and the physically impaired. The two previously had been hired to form and manage a team of expert and highly qualified construction specialists in order to operate flawlessly to produce the information needed to make their specialized home projects into a real-life investment. They had even taken the lead on a number of programs that helped the work advance.

Lebons and Khans client’s base have grown at high rate from the time when they started their new practice a few years ago. One of the major reasons behind their decision to start the new agency is to attract an even bigger client base while providing them with the kind of professional setting where their business can be analyzed and discussed. The agency is going to involve a number of specialists who would contribute into providing the clients with the needed services. On top of that, the agency is going to feature some of the latest equipment in the field of construction simulation in order to provide the clients with a hands-on display of possibilities which can be achieved in multiple different scenarios. On top of that, Sheraz’s and Richards agency, due to the Covid19 virus’ outbreak, are going to feature upgraded air flow capabilities, and an implemented mask rule in order to significantly limit, if not completely eliminate, the risk of contracting the Corona virus inside her property. These are all parts of his plan to satisfy his clients through both keeping them secure and also providing them with the best possible consultation and assistant services. Basically, the new agency's sanitary precautions have already received positive feedback.

Sheraz and Richard hope that their new agency will be able to improve the efficiency of their consultation, assistance, and management services. It is because they have equipped it with new state of the art technology to better analyze and manage all the issues that their clients might face, and even offer them a quick and customized outline of the work that needs to be done. The high-end devices and equipment that they recently acquired for their agency would make their work even more precise and credible. The new simulation and virtual reality devices will assist them in providing credible and precise consultations and checks so that they can assist their clients in any possible issues while outlining the work plan that needs to be followed and then gathering the needed information for them to start their work as soon as possible.

To smoothen up the agency’s work even more, they also provided their employees with a training in the use of the simulation and virtual reality devices in order to help them grasp how to use these devices to make virtual prototypes of the needed specialized homes and check their efficacy in a virtual setting. The use of the simulator will enable them to provide the clients with a quick overview of what their final projects need to be like, in addition to the possible features that can be incorporated into these same projects. In comparison to other tools that they had used in the past, these new ones may perform a variety of new tasks without needing much time nor monitoring, which is a thing that would prove crucial for Sheraz’s and Richards' new agency’s reputation and efficacy. With these tools and the training that they provided for their employees, they can now perform consultations and other procedures in a quicker and more effective manner.