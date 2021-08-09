Health Officials Investigate E. coli Outbreak Associated with Rankin County Camp Resort

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has identified several cases of E. coli O157 infection associated with use of the swimming pool and/or splashpad at the Jellystone Park Camp Resort-Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie, Miss.

The cases identified so far have exposure dates on the weekend of July 30th through August 1st, but additional exposures may have occurred through August 9, 2021. The pool and splashpad were closed on August 9, 2021.

This is an evolving situation and MSDH is conducting an ongoing investigation to identify any additional cases. The management of the Jellystone Park Camp Resort-Yogi on the Lake are cooperating with the investigation and response.

E. coli O157 infection can be a serious illness, especially in very young children and the elderly, and is associated with severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), vomiting and fever. Some individuals develop a severe and potentially life-threatening condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). HUS occurs about a week after symptoms first appear, as they are improving. It can lead to kidney failure in some cases. Early symptoms of HUS can be associated with decreased urination and fatigue.

Symptoms of E. coli infection usually develop three to four days after exposure, with a range between one and 10 days. Outbreaks with recreational waters such as pools and splashpads can occur when waters become contaminated by an infected person through diarrhea or fecal contamination, and other swimmers then swallow the water, becoming exposed and infected. Person to person transmission can also occur.

Individuals who were swimming in the pool or splashpad at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie between July 30 and August 9 should monitor for symptoms of stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever. Consult a healthcare provider immediately if you do have symptoms and tell your provider about your exposure.

Whether in the pool, the hot tub/spa, or water playground we can all help protect ourselves and our loved ones from germs by following these simple but effective steps:

Don’t swim or let children swim when sick with diarrhea.

Don’t swallow the water.

Take kids on bathroom breaks every hour.

Check diapers and change them in a bathroom or diaper-changing area – not poolside – to keep germs away from the pool.

Shower before you get in the water. Rinsing off in the shower for just one minute helps get rid of any germs that might be on your body.

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667 Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call 1-866-HLTHY4U (1-866-458-4948)