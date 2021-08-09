RWB Construction Management's Robert Burrage Discusses Being a Dad

Submit Release
MANALAPAN, FL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RWB Construction builds and manages over 100,000 square feet of luxury, extravagant, high-end residential estates in South Florida, yearly. They are well-recognized throughout Palm Beach County for their ability to oversee and complete massive residential projects. RWB Construction Management excels at striving to meet their client’s design intent and desired style, while offering coaching towards decisions that will bring value to their luxury estate investment.

Robert William Burrage, Founder, Owner, and CEO of RWB Construction Management is a pioneering leader in the luxury construction business. Robert works with the top designers, architects, and subcontractors to complete huge projects with unprecedented results. Though Robert Burrage strives daily to meet his clients’ needs, he still finds time for his family. At home, Robert Burrage is a loving and devoted father to his four children.

Robert’s oldest child Adrianna came here full-time from the Northeast at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. She is on the Principal’s Honor Roll at Liberty University Online Academy. Adrianna enjoys the Florida sunshine, visiting the ocean, swimming in her pool, and spending time outside with her animals on their farm.

Adrianna is actively involved in her local church and youth group and values time at home. She enjoys cooking dinner with her family and is known to bake delicious treats for her dad. She is a caring sibling who looks after her younger brothers and sister judiciously. Adrianna loves her dad and her favorite things to do include visiting him at the RWB Construction Management office and spending time with him at home.

Adrianna rides competitively all over the nation as a hunter jumper on her horse, Diva. Diva stands at 16.3 hands and is a Chestnut Oldenburg Mare. As per RWB protocol, farm chores begin at 6 am sharp, and Adrianna is always the first to get moving. She has a strict weekly regimen for equestrian training, riding, competing, and taking care of all the farm animals. Her work ethic is second only to her father, Robert William Burrage.

