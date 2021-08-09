Aidan Atkinson marks anniversary of Gatorade Player of the Year award
Three years after picking up the award, athlete Aidan Atkinson looks back on his Gatorade Football Player of the Year recognition.
To be named the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year in football was incredible”BOULDER, , CO, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aidan Atkinson is an award-winning athlete and football player from Boulder County, Colorado. A star of his high school football team, Atkinson was named the Centennial State's 2018 Gatorade Football Player of the Year. Three years on, the former Fairview High School quarterback reflects on the highly prestigious accolade.
"To be named the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year in football was incredible," says Aidan Atkinson, speaking from his home in the city of Boulder. The Colorado native scooped the prestigious award while playing for the Fairview High School Knights in 2018.
Atkinson's Gatorade Football Player of the Year win came after starting all ten of that year's games for the Knights. His season then finished with 3,952 passing yards and 55 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. "Ultimately, it was a team award," the quarterback reveals, "and a testament to the Knights as a whole."
"I'm still frequently asked about my Gatorade Player of the Year win," Atkinson continues, "and I tell people the same – it was a team effort and something that we could all be immensely proud of."
After the news of Aidan Atkinson's Gatorade Football Player of the Year recognition was announced in 2018, others at Fairview High School were eager to praise the star quarterback. "We are so very fortunate at Fairview to have such a fine young man on our football team," said the school's athletic director at the time.
"Many people outside of the school can see his tremendous successes on the football field with a glance at the statistics," he went on to point out, "yet, upon deeper examination, you also find a tremendous person."
Atkinson was further praised for his extremely hard work in all aspects of his life. The school said that it recognized him as a great student, a great teammate, and a great leader. Atkinson was also commended for being extremely humble, open and honest, and for looking out for the needs of his fellow students.
Numerous Colorado state records set by Aidan Atkinson
Aidan Atkinson's 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year win isn't his only prestigious sporting accolade from his time at Fairview High School. While studying at the school and playing for the Knights, Atkinson also achieved a number of Colorado state records within football.
The award-winning quarterback's records from the period include career passing yards, passing yards in a game, and career passing touchdowns. At the same time, Atkinson held the accompanying records for passing touchdowns in a game and passing touchdowns in a season.
In addition to being named Gatorade's Football Player of the Year, Aidan Atkinson has also been recognized as USA Today's 2018 Colorado Offensive Player of the Year and the Colorado 5A Football Player of the Year.
