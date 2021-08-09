Tory Schalkle Appointed by Governor to Prestigious Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tory Schalkle was just appointed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. According to the Governor, "this is an employer-led board responsible for advising me to ensure every Minnesotan can find meaningful employment at a family-sustaining wage, and every employer can fill open jobs with qualified local talent." For Tory Schalkle’s appointment, the Governor cited “the special trust and confidence I have” in Tory Schalkle’s “integrity, judgment, and ability.” “We’ve found Tory Schalkle to be exceptionally thoughtful, proactive, hard-working, and collaborative. His recommendation to the Board affirmed as much – citing his invaluable insights, helpfulness, and pleasant demeanor. We’re excited to have him on the Board.”
Prior to Tory Schalkle’s appointment, this Board led efforts to create a statewide centralized marketplace for job seekers and open jobs, education-employer partnerships to create easy certification pathways that could lead to employment for more highly skilled jobs experiencing labor shortages, and a phone outreach program to inform those laid off during COVID about statewide job assistant and upskilling programs.
Joining Tory Schalkle on this board are 11 CEOs, 4 state congressmen, 4 university presidents, the AFL-CIO union president, Minnesota's Department of Labor Commissioner, and the Governor. “Tory Schalkle is clearly an incredibly bright, collaborative individual. He’s shown a passion to give back to his community and work with others to solve collective problems, including this topic – futureproofing Minnesota’s workforce. He comes with the highest recommendation and has already established himself as an impactful contributor to U.S. Bank, his community of Wayzata, and this Governor’s Board already. In fact, when he was being considered for this Board, [Tory Schalkle] was able to give valuable advice and input on a decision we were making that proved to be quite helpful.” Schalkle was appointed by the Governor as a Business Representative for a term of 4 years, lasting until 2025.
In addition to this appointment, Tory Schalkle was recently selected by the Wayzata City Council to be a citizen representative for its Panoway development project. Tory Schalkle is also a board member of The Wayzata Conservancy (which "oversees the $30 million public redevelopment of Wayzata's lakefront"), chairman of Wayzata's Parks & Trails Board, and Senior Vice President of Strategy at U.S. Bank. Tory Schalkle was also selected by Wayzata City Council to be a resident representative to oversee and improve the 8+ year major redevelopment of Wayzata’s downtown lakefront – the largest project the city has undertaken.
Caroline Hunter
Prior to Tory Schalkle’s appointment, this Board led efforts to create a statewide centralized marketplace for job seekers and open jobs, education-employer partnerships to create easy certification pathways that could lead to employment for more highly skilled jobs experiencing labor shortages, and a phone outreach program to inform those laid off during COVID about statewide job assistant and upskilling programs.
Joining Tory Schalkle on this board are 11 CEOs, 4 state congressmen, 4 university presidents, the AFL-CIO union president, Minnesota's Department of Labor Commissioner, and the Governor. “Tory Schalkle is clearly an incredibly bright, collaborative individual. He’s shown a passion to give back to his community and work with others to solve collective problems, including this topic – futureproofing Minnesota’s workforce. He comes with the highest recommendation and has already established himself as an impactful contributor to U.S. Bank, his community of Wayzata, and this Governor’s Board already. In fact, when he was being considered for this Board, [Tory Schalkle] was able to give valuable advice and input on a decision we were making that proved to be quite helpful.” Schalkle was appointed by the Governor as a Business Representative for a term of 4 years, lasting until 2025.
In addition to this appointment, Tory Schalkle was recently selected by the Wayzata City Council to be a citizen representative for its Panoway development project. Tory Schalkle is also a board member of The Wayzata Conservancy (which "oversees the $30 million public redevelopment of Wayzata's lakefront"), chairman of Wayzata's Parks & Trails Board, and Senior Vice President of Strategy at U.S. Bank. Tory Schalkle was also selected by Wayzata City Council to be a resident representative to oversee and improve the 8+ year major redevelopment of Wayzata’s downtown lakefront – the largest project the city has undertaken.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn