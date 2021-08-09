University Archives will hold back-to-back online auctions Aug. 25 and 26; Aug. 26 will be a specialized Judaica auction

One-page autograph letter signed by Abraham Lincoln and dated just weeks after the Battle of Gettysburg, on July 22, 1863, with slavery-related content (est. $50,000-$60,000).

Working scientific manuscript inscribed in German and signed by Albert Einstein around 1938, in advance of a work later co-authored by him and Peter Bergman (est. $40,000-$50,000).

Small photocard dated 1864, depicting a seated portrait of the slave, abolitionist and women’s rights advocate Sojourner Truth, signed with an “x” as her mark (est. $24,000-$28,000).

Handwritten copy of the poem Acquainted with the Night by Robert Frost, signed by Frost and dated Jan. 5, 1937, composed for Mrs. Emmaline Jones (est. $7,000-$8,000).