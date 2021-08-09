Le Sonic feat. Robert Lee Release "Any Moment"
Production Team Mike Rogers & Gary Lefkowith Present their Creative Vision Built on a Foundation of Musical Creativity and Modern TechnologyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Le Sonic, a production team built on a foundation of musical creativity and modern technology. Mike Rogers & Gary Lefkowith are both Producers, Songwriters and Artists. Le Sonic is the Duo's incarnation to present their creative vision.
The formal launch and the true branding of Le Sonic begins on Sept. 10, with the release of their smooth jazz track, “Any Moment”, featuring Robert Lee aka Bobby Balderrama. Also performing on the record are Special Guest Artists Dennis Collins, Jim Hynes, and Frank Rodriguez.
“Any Moment” is that spark of creativity in jazz improvisation, or any true art form, that is spontaneous and naturally intersects with the highest level of spirituality. It’s always a cosmic puzzle as to how it occurs, but the hope is that the following moment can benefit all women and mankind.
The inspiration for the “Any Moment” video came from Gary’s 1st year ear training teacher at Berklee Colege of Music, Les Harris. Les always said, “I wish Jazz were played outside in the daylight, instead of just in the Clubs at night, and without alcohol.”
Mike Rogers engineered and co-produced Deee-Lite’s Mega Hit "Groove is in the Heart.” The LP was voted album of the year by the New York Times. The list of Million sellers has continued, while working with Sinead O Connor, Graham Nash, Erasure, They Might be Giants, The Fat Boys, Arthur Baker, and Flood, In High School Mike played drums in the elite NYC jazz program Talent Unlimited, where he met jazz greats, Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Shorter, Lenny White, Chick Correa, and Joanne Brackeen. He heard some of these Legends Jam in Joanne’s loft!
Gary Lefkowith brings a unique perspective to the creative process. With a day gig in Radio Promotion, one eye is on commercial potential and the other on maintaining an artistic vision. Gary has promoted Records by Elvis Presley, Mick Jagger, Meghan Trainer, John Legend, P!NK, Fleetwood Mac and is currently on retainer with Curb Records. He ran Chubby Checker’s record label and was instrumental in securing a deal with Sony / RED. Gary was a quarter finalist in the American Song Festival, which led to a publishing deal with TRO, known for handling Woody Guthrie’s music.
Robert "Bobby" Lee Balderrama is well known for his lead guitar work in ? and the Mysterians. He co-wrote their huge 60’s Hit, “96 Tears,” which went all the way to # 1 on The Billboard Hot 100 Chart and is on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of all time. Question Mark and the Mysterians are one of the earliest groups whose musical style is described as Punk Rock. Their music and imagery were highly influential on all the British and American Rockers of that genre, who followed in the 70’s. Bobby’s solo career as The Robert Lee Revue is credited with two albums: For the Love of Smooth Jazz, in 2010, and City of Smooth Jazz, in 2012. His 2014 single “Happy&GoLucky", was a Top 30 Hit on The Billboard / Mediabase Smooth Jazz Chart.
