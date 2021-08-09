US Navy Increases Delivery Orders for Isotech Temperature Calibrators
Isotech was awarded a Navy contract for the calibrators.COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isotech North America is pleased to announce it has received an additional order from the US Navy for its custom temperature calibrators.
Isotech was awarded a Navy contract for design and development of approximately 700 next generation dry block temperature calibrators . After successful field evaluations and performance data from the early delivery orders, the Navy has placed new delivery orders in large quantities.
No commercial product existed that could meet the navy unique requirements, although the development of a new product amidst a global pandemic, with international lockdowns and electronics component shortages was challenging, Isotech has once again proven themselves as a global leader in Temperature Metrology.
“The order for the Navy consists of a mix of portable low-temperature calibrators and portable high-temperature calibrators,” says Ben Sheed, spokesperson for the company. “The portable units are designed to provide for accurate calibration on Navy ships, even in extremely varying environments.”
Throughout the process, several collaborative iterations between the Isotech and Navy engineers occurred to ensure that both calibrators would be extremely durable. Durability tests include drop testing, loose cargo testing, altitude testing, sandblast resistance, and water resistance testing.
“Durability is essential because the calibrators need to function in active and harsh environments,” Sheed states. “This posed an extra challenge for us, as maintaining thermal accuracy after being knocked around is not an easy task, and it's certainly not a common feature among the few portable calibrators on the market. The robust design is a huge development in the portable calibrator space.”
According to Isotech, several different groups of engineers helped make the calibrators possible. It attributes the project's success, in part, to Isotech’s transatlantic relationship with Transmille LTD, which developed a portion of the electronic components in both the low-temperature and high-temperature unit.
“We are very excited to continue to hear about how well these devices perform at sea,” Sheed concludes. “We will certainly release further details as more information becomes available.”
About Isotech
Isotech is one of the leading design and manufacturing companies of temperature metrology equipment and services. The company’s customers include primary laboratories such as NIST & NRC, as well as accredited laboratories, defense organizations, pharmaceuticals, as well as oil and gas companies.
