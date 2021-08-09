Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (9 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 1,841
New Confirmed Cases: 678
Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 31,738
Active Cases: 6,964
Recoveries: 23,900 (370 New)
Currently Admitted: 321
New Deaths: 13
Total Deaths: 874 (CFR 2.8%)
Covid-19 vaccination update:
-Received at least one dose: 73,612
-Fully vaccinated: 62,552
