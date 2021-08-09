Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad in Republic of Tunisia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met in Tunisia today the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi.

The two sides reviewed brotherly relations and cooperation existing between the two countries and the efforts exerted to enhance said relations at all levels. They also discussed enhancing mutual bilateral coordination and recent regional development and challenges in the region and other issues of common interest. They also affirmed the importance of continuing cooperation and preparing for the meeting of the Joint Bahrain-Tunisian Committee.

The meeting was in the presence of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Tunisia, H.E. Ibrahim Mahmoud Ahmed, and the accompanying delegation.