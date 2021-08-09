Bridge Replacement and Detour Start Wednesday in Clearfield County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area drivers that work to replace a bridge in Clearfield County is set to begin Wednesday, August 11. The bridge spans Campbell Run on Route 3016 (Marron Road) between Route 729 and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) in Ferguson Township. The existing bridge, which dates from 1934, will be replaced by a new box culvert. An average of almost 400 vehicles crosses the structure each day.

Beginning Wednesday, the bridge will be closed and a detour using Route 729, Route 3022 (Ansonville Road), and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) will be in place. This detour will be used for the duration of the project, which is expected to finish by the end of August.

PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform excavation, demolition of the existing bridge, placement of the new box culvert, and back-fill. A contractor will pave the roadway approaches and install guide rail. An update will be issued prior to reopening the bridge. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #