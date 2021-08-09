Road Closure area of 531 us route 22 A Bridport
US route 22A in the area of 531 in Bridport will have the North Bound lane closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
