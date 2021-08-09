Submit Release
Road Closure area of 531 us route 22 A Bridport

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

US route 22A in the area of 531  in Bridport  will have the North Bound lane closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

Jennifer Crane Emergency Communications Dispatcher II Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster,VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-FAX

 

