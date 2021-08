Baby Romper Market Expected to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2030

Baby Romper Market

Baby Romper Market is projected reach $37.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Baby Romper Market by Type, Material, Price Point,and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global baby rompermarketsize was valued at $ 24.4billion in 2020, and is projected reach $37.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.According to the World Bank,over three-fourths of the global population lives in the developing countries, where total number of birth are highest, such as India and China. In addition, exponential increase in middle-class population, rise infemale participation rate in the workforce, and rapid urbanization in both developed and emerging markets have bolstered the adoption rate of convenience-oriented lifestyle, resulting in increased demand for baby-related accessories, including baby rompers. Population in India is increasing at a steady rate along with improvement in standard of living, which leads to increase in demand for baby-related products. In addition, the Chinese Government in 2016 relaxed its decades-old one-child policy, allowing all couples to have two and three kids to address the challenge of an aging population. Therefore, rise innumber of births and increase in product awareness are expected to positively impact the market growth in developing economies.Download PDF Sample Report (Including COVID-19 effect Analysis) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12782?reqfor=covid The baby romper market is highly fragmented with significant presence of a large number of regional players. Baby rompers have gained huge traction over the last few years, owing to which various low-quality baby rompers are flooded in the market. The right type of baby romper has no side effects on babies. However, counterfeit and low-quality baby romper available in the market might increase the risk of irritation on the baby’s skin. Low-quality material and production might cause discomfort among babies. A lot of these counterfeits imitate big brands and names, which tarnishes the brand image. International organizations in collusion with leading brands have introduced stringent rules and regulations to curb well-entrenched system of counterfeiting, however, more efforts need to be made regionally and globally to scuttle the rapidly advancing counterfeiting market. Therefore, availability of low-quality counterfeit product hampers the overall expansion of the baby romper market in terms of value sales.The global baby romper market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia Pacific ledin terms of baby romper market share in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the baby romper market forecast period, owing to surge in disposable income, extensive advertising &promotion, and rapid urbanization. China along with India and Southeast Asian countries is likely to witness increased demandof baby romper in the coming years.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12782 The global report is studied on the basis of type, material, price point, and sales channel. By type, the baby romper market is bifurcated into full body and half body baby rompers. Depending on material, it is segregated into cotton, linen, wool, and others. As per price point, baby romper market is differentiated into mass and premium. According to sales channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, brand stores, and online channels. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Findings Of The StudyRegion wise, Asia-Pacificgarnered the largest share in 2020, and is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.Depending on type, the half body bay romper segment led in terms of market share in 2020, and is poised to grow with robust CAGR in the upcoming years.On the basis of material, the cotton segment accounted for around three-fourthsshare of the market in 2020.As per price point, the premium segment is expected to gain market share by the end of forecast period.Demand for organic material basedbaby romper is likely to gain traction in next few years.Merchandising and premiumizationin baby romper are now gaining cognizance in the market.Some of the major players profiled for in the baby romper market analysis include Benetton Group S.r.l., Carter’s, Inc., Gap Inc., H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB, Mothercare, Nike Inc., PVH Corporation, The Children’s Place, Inc., Under Armor Inc., and ZARA. Some of the major players profiled for in the baby romper market analysis include Benetton Group S.r.l., Carter's, Inc., Gap Inc., H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB, Mothercare, Nike Inc., PVH Corporation, The Children's Place, Inc., Under Armor Inc., and ZARA. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Bobdog, Lancy, Stjinfa, Kara Bear, Miki House, Balabala, Jacadi, Tongtai, Catimini, and Nissen. 