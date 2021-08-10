Gilberto Santa Rosa Announces November Performance in Connecticut

“El Caballero De La Salsa” Takes Stage November 5 at Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport

Beloved multi-Platinum artist and bandleader Gilberto Santa Rosa has announced a performance at Bridgeport's Klein Memorial Auditorium on November 5, 2021. Tickets to see the six-time Grammy Award winner are available now at ezEvent.

Over the past four decades, “El Caballero de la Salsa” (The Gentleman of Salsa) has brought a musical elegance and style to his performances that have made him one of the most successful Latin music vocalists in the world. Among his countless accolades are a 2002 ASCAP Latin Heritage Award and 6 GRAMMY awards, along with a Guinness World Record of 14 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Tropical albums chart, inspiring the publication to name him Tropical Artist of the Decade in 2010. In 2016, he was honored with a star on Puerto Rico’s Walk of Fame and the Lifetime Achievement Premio Soberano a la Trayectoría.

Tickets to the Friday, November 5, 2021 performance begin at $59 plus fees in the upper level, with prime center orchestra seats available for $99 plus fees.

“Gilberto Santa Rosa has long been a standard-bearer for Latin music both in his home country of Puerto Rico and here in the United States,” says Baker Concerts spokesman Bryan Flanaghan. “We are thrilled to be able to bring him here to Connecticut, where so many of his dedicated fans will be able to see him perform in person after so long.”

The visit to Klein Memorial Auditorium, located at 910 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport’s Bassickville Historic District, is Gilberto Santa Rosa’s lone scheduled stop in Connecticut on his fall tour of the United States. The venue, which features beautiful Art Deco styling and can seat up to 1,400 guests, has previously seen concert performances by artists including Pat Benatar, BB King, Duke Ellington, and Wynton Marsalis.

Doors for Gilbert Santa Rosa at The Klein Memorial Auditorium on November 5, 2021 open at 7pm, with the performance expected to begin at 8pm. In the unlikely event of a cancellation, customers who purchase tickets through ezEvent will receive a 100% refund. If the event is postponed, tickets will be valid for entry on the new event date.