Arlington Health Insurance and ACA Benefitted Americans With Disabilities
Rick Thornton, an Arlington health insurance agent, says benefits of the ACA on Americans with disabilities is proof that the embattled bill deserves praise.ARLINGTON, TEXAS, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington health insurance coverage over the long-term has quietly been increasing and benefitting millions of Americans with disabilities ever since the Affordable Care Act was signed into law more than a decade ago, a new federal data report confirmed earlier this month. According to Time Magazine, the proportion of working age adults with disabilities who had expanded health insurance coverage for the whole year increased from 71.4% in 2010-2011 to 81.2% in 2017 and 2018.
More Information can be found at http://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-arlington
The report when on to reference a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services that the biggest gains took place immediately after 2014, when the Affordable Care Act’s main insurance changes went into effect. Even more striking, the proportion of people with disabilities who did not have health insurance in Arlington for the whole year was nearly cut in half — falling from 17.1% to 9.3% over the same time-period. By the same token, the report found that adults with disabilities were still 5% less likely to have insurance for the whole year than adults without disabilities, 17% more likely to be uninsured for the entire year, and 54% more likely to be insured for part of the year, the report continued.
Rick Thornton, a Arlington health insurance agent said that while the report appears to be a mixed bag in terms of how the ACA has benefitted Americans with disabilities, it is clear that the positives far outweigh the negative statistics. The disabilities community was hit harder by the pandemic, making them vulnerable to the spread of the virus and inflated healthcare costs. Any relief, especially with expanded healthcare coverage, is a step in the right direction. Thornton said Americans should take this news seriously and find a way to gain coverage before the August 15 deadline.
Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.
Insurance4Dallas
2131 North Collins, Suite 433-517
Arlington, TX 76011
(817)607-3321
Rick Thornton
Insurance4Dallas
+1 817-607-3321
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Arlington Health Insurance and ACA Benefitted Americans With Disabilities