Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report Study with CAGR Growth 7.4% by 2028 | Allied Market Research

Non-lethal weapons market to reach $12,490.5 million by 2028, at 7.4% CAGR | Taser guns product type to grow at 8.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Non-lethal Weapons Market by Technology, Product Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global non-lethal weapons market was valued at $7,378.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,490.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.Get Sample Copy of the Report @North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global non-lethal weapons market share in 2020, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to rise in number of riots and conflicts across several countries in the region. Non-lethal weapons are the weapons that are specifically designed and developed to debilitate or keep away any attacker, and have a low likelihood of injury or fatality, or inactivate equipment, causing a negligible impact on the surroundings. Agents that can be used for making non-lethal weapons comprise calmatives, malodorants, riot control agents (RCAs), and several types of incapacitating chemical agents. The use of non-lethal weapons has dramatically increased over the years and several claims have been made signifying the usage of these weapons to prevent causalities while handling violent instances across the globe. For instance, in April 2021, the city of Pittsburgh invited bids for less-lethal weapons for the police force. This bid called for the acquisition of thousands of projectile beanbags, dozens of tear gas canisters, hundreds of sponge rounds, as well as other less-lethal weapons.By technology, the market is categorized into chemical, electroshock, mechanical and kinetic, acoustic/light, and others. The chemical segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the high demand for chemical non-lethal weapons such as tear gas, aerosols, smoke grenades, and chemical projectiles by the law enforcement agencies globally. The rise in popularity of electroshock weapons is expected to increase the demand for electroshock non-lethal weapons over the years.To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @By product type, the non-lethal weapons market is segregated into gases & sprays, grenades, taser guns, bullets, and others. The gases & sprays segment dominated the product type segment in 2020, owing to the introduction of advanced product enhancements such as munitions, aerosols, pepper sprays, and tear & signaling gases that are able to serve diversified needs of the consumers.Rise in territorial conflicts globally and availability of technologically advanced solutions, are expected to drive the global non-lethal weapons market growth during the forecast period. However, government regulations and environmental concerns, and the rise in number of incidents causing adverse effects due to the use of non-lethal weapons are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in budgetary expenses in military and R&D initiatives are expected to offer growth opportunities for the market in the future.Request for Customization of this Report @COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID impact on the non-lethal weapons market is unpredictable and it is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of the 2021.The COVID-19 outbreak forced the governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and made the social distancing mandatory to contain the spread of the virus. Consequently, several organizations started the work from home programs which as safety measures. This led to sudden fall in demand for non-lethal weapons for personal use across the world.Moreover, the nationwide lockdown forced the non-lethal weapons manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.The adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in the activities and initiatives regarding the development of innovative non-lethal weapons solutions globally.Key Findings Of The StudyBy technology, the electroshock segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By product type, the taser guns segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By end user, the law enforcement agencies segment is projected to lead the global non-lethal weapons market owing to higher CAGR as compared to military and citizens segments.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global non-lethal weapons market include Combined Systems, Inc., The Safariland Group, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, AMTEC Less Lethal Systems, Inc., Armament Systems & Procedures Inc., NonLethal Technologies Inc., Pepperball Technologies, Inc., ISPRA Ltd, Rheinmetall AG, and Zarc International