Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore wins Memorial Health Championship
Korn Ferry Tour victory takes golfer Taylor Moore from Arkansas to this year's upcoming PGA Tour.FAYETTEVILLE, , ARKANSAS, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore, it's been a whirlwind the last few weeks. Scooping a long-sought Korn Ferry Tour win at the Memorial Health Championship, the Texas-born former Arkansas resident scored his first PGA Tour card in the process.
"I'd been trying to get a Korn Ferry Tour to win at the Memorial Health Championship for four or five seasons, and to finally achieve that means a lot," says University of Arkansas graduate and pro golfer Taylor Moore. The 27-year-old adds that securing his first PGA Tour card, as a result, was the icing on the cake. "All in all, a great day," he notes.
As a teenager, Moore almost chose baseball over becoming a golfer. Enjoying considerable success in the sport, the honorary Arkansas native attended various elite baseball camps where he excelled. "I felt I could have a future there," Moore explains, "but I ultimately had a change of heart."
Subsequently choosing golf instead, the Memorial Health Championship victor soon earned a scholarship at the University of Arkansas, later turning pro. "I like being in control," Moore reveals, "and I like winning and losing on my own."
Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore says that he enjoys knowing that everything that happens in his career is on him – something that's central to any professional golfer's career. "I've always loved that aspect of the game," he recalls, "which is why I decided to go with golf in the end."
For 13 years now, Moore has worked daily, he points out, to reach the PGA Tour and, with that, hopefully, earn recognition as one of the world's top golfers. "This is a step in that direction," adds the Memorial Health Championship winner, "and I'm excited to keep playing well and to get started on the upcoming 2021-2022 PGA Tour season."
Victory for former Arkansas resident Taylor Moore follows golfer's recent health scare
A little over two years ago, University of Arkansas graduate and pro golfer Taylor Moore fell ill while waiting to catch a flight. Experiencing discomfort in his chest, he made the crucial decision to head to the emergency room rather than board the plane.
Doctors diagnosed Moore with a collapsed lung. He was later told by medical professionals that, had he caught his flight as opposed to seeking hospital attention, the condition could have proved deadly. "The air pressure on the plane would have resulted in potentially life-threatening complications," reveals the golfer.
Looking back from his home in Dallas, Texas, honorary Arkansas native Taylor Moore credits the health scare with giving him a new perspective on things, including golf and how he wishes to live his life moving forward.
"To come from that in March of 2019 to now achieving Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Memorial Health Championship and securing my PGA Tour card has been a journey," he adds, wrapping up, "but it's something that I'm immensely proud of."
