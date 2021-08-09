Global Telemedicine Market Size to Grow $431.82 Billion, At CAGR of 25.9% by 2030

Technological advancements and adoption due to the Covid-19 outbreak and aid to reduce healthcare costs have boosted the growth of the global telemedicine market. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly half of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic favored the adoption of telemedicine due to cancellation and postponement of elective surgeries and clinical appointments along with the threat of infection.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Telemedicine Market generated $40.20 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $431.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Technological advancements and adoption due to the Covid-19 outbreak and need to reduce healthcare costs have boosted the growth of the global telemedicine market. However, poor infrastructure and technological barriers hinder market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing economies and the advent of AI-based clinics are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic favored the adoption of telemedicine. The cancellation and postponement of elective surgeries and clinical appointments along with the threat of infection reduced the patient visits in clinics and hospitals. However, this increased adoption of telehealth to connect patients with doctors.

However, the lack of necessary infrastructure hindered the global adoption of telemedicine. The lack of a skilled workforce and investments from market players hampered the market.

The report segments the global telemedicine market on the basis of application, component, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the telepsychiatry segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period. However, the teledermatology segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the market.

On the basis of component, the hardware segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 30.6% during the forecast period. However, the software segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market.

The global telemedicine market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.

The global telemedicine market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, American Well, Teladoc Health Inc., MDLive, and AMC Health.

