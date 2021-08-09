Submit Release
Hikers Overcome by Darkness

Albany, NH – On Friday, August 6, shortly after 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a group of hikers on the University of New Hampshire Trail in the area of Mt. Hedgehog was still several miles from the trailhead and not equipped to be out overnight. The hiker was Krshna Gundamragu, 48, of Westboro, MA. Gundamragu was hiking with six others ranging in age from 15 to 53.

They were able to continue hiking but were ultimately overcome by darkness. Conservation Officers located the group about 1.5 miles from the trailhead and hiked out with them. The group arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

