(Video) Iran: MEK Resistance Units Call For Regime Change After Raisi’s Presidential Inauguration
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Members of the Resistance Units, the network of Iranian opposition group PMOI - MEK in Iran, take to graffiti against the dictatorship ruling Iran.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): They express their determination to even sacrifice their lives for establishing freedom in Iran.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Isfahan - “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the persistence of a nation who doesn’t accept dishonor”.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Nishabur— “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the persistence of a nation who doesn’t accept dishonor”.
In recent years, MEK has expanded its network inside the country and has played a major role in leading Iran protests, despite many arrests of its sympathizers.
During last week, the network of the MEK inside Iran, known as the Iranian Resistance Units, has organized a vast campaign in various cities across the country, calling for regime change.
The Resistance Units continued the campaign for regime change in Tehran, Isfahan, Nishabur, Esfarāyen, Savadkuh, Tabriz, Shiraz, Yazd, Saqqez, Kazerun, Yazd, Qazvin, Shahriar, Birjand, Sonqor, and Dezful.
They installed posters of Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and took to graffiti with anti-regime slogans such as:
“Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei,”
“Rise to achieve freedom in Iran,”
“Down with Khamenei and Raisi, Viva Rajavi,”
“The Iranian people are awake; they hate Shah and mullahs," and
“Down with Khamenei and Raisi the executioner of 1988. Viva Rajavi.”
On August 6, in Tehran, the Resistance Units installed a huge poster of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi on a bridge which hung for hours until it was removed by the regime intelligence officers.
The Resistance Units also installed huge posters of the Iranian opposition leaders in Nishabur, Isfahan, Savadkuh, Esfarayen, and Tabriz.
These brave acts are carried out while Ebrahim Raisi took office on August 5. Raisi is known to be the murderer and butcher of the MEK members in the summer of 1988. At the time, he was one of the members of the death commission in Tehran who carried out executions of 30,000 political prisoners in a matter of weeks. The vast majority of the victims were members and sympathizers of the MEK.
In recent years, the MEK has expanded its network inside the country and has played a major role in leading Iran protests, despite many arrests of its sympathizers. During the annual event of the Iranian opposition, the Free Iran Global Summit 2021, above 1000 video messages were sent from inside of Iran in support of the MEK and Maryam Rajavi.
Many regime officials, including its supreme leader Ali Khamenei, have expressed their fear for MEK’s growing influence among youth especially at a time that the society is in an explosive state and protests are witnessed in cities across the country on a daily basis.
The state-run are warning regime officials about the possible ramifications of constantly declining economic and living conditions.
“Passengers of a broken ship are all in danger,” the daily Mostaghel wrote on August 7, comparing the regime to a sinking ship. “The worrying economic pressure and the high number of Covid-19 death toll and mismanagement of decision-making institutions have caused public anger and bring people to a point in which they have nothing to lose and this is a dangerous situation.”
