(Video) Iran: MEK Resistance Units Call For Regime Change After Raisi’s Presidential Inauguration

9 August, 2021 - Members of the Resistance Units, the network of Iranian opposition group PMOI - MEK in Iran, take to graffiti against the dictatorship ruling Iran.2

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Members of the Resistance Units, the network of Iranian opposition group PMOI - MEK in Iran, take to graffiti against the dictatorship ruling Iran.

9 August, 2021 - Members of the Resistance Units, the network of Iranian opposition group PMOI - MEK in Iran, take to graffiti against the dictatorship ruling Iran.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Members of the Resistance Units, the network of Iranian opposition group PMOI - MEK in Iran, take to graffiti against the dictatorship ruling Iran.

9 August, 2021 - They express their determination to even sacrifice their lives for establishing freedom in Iran.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): They express their determination to even sacrifice their lives for establishing freedom in Iran.

9 August, 2021 - Isfahan - "Time is against the mullahs and their rule is unstable"

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Isfahan - "Time is against the mullahs and their rule is unstable"

9 August, 2021 - Isfahan - “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the persistence of a nation who doesn’t accept dishonor”.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Isfahan - “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the persistence of a nation who doesn’t accept dishonor”.

9 August, 2021 - Tehran— “It is time for all the cities in Iran to rise for protest”.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “It is time for all the cities in Iran to rise for protest”.

9 August, 2021 - Nishabur— “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the persistence of a nation who doesn’t accept dishonor”.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Nishabur— “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the persistence of a nation who doesn’t accept dishonor”.

9 August, 2021 - Savadkuh “Rise to achive freedom in Iran”.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Savadkuh “Rise to achive freedom in Iran”.

In recent years, MEK has expanded its network inside the country and has played a major role in leading Iran protests, despite many arrests of its sympathizers.

The Resistance Units continued the campaign for regime change in Tehran, Isfahan, Nishabur, Esfarāyen, Savadkuh, Tabriz, Shiraz, Yazd, Saqqez, Kazerun, Yazd, Qazvin, Shahriar, Birjand, Sonqor, Dezful.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Iranian regime’s new president Ebrahim Raisi taking office on Thursday, the mullahs are trying to intensify repression in the society. Despite that, the internal network of the Iranian opposition movement the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) bravely carried out its anti-regime activities against all risks.

During last week, the network of the MEK inside Iran, known as the Iranian Resistance Units, has organized a vast campaign in various cities across the country, calling for regime change.

The Resistance Units continued the campaign for regime change in Tehran, Isfahan, Nishabur, Esfarāyen, Savadkuh, Tabriz, Shiraz, Yazd, Saqqez, Kazerun, Yazd, Qazvin, Shahriar, Birjand, Sonqor, and Dezful.

They installed posters of Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and took to graffiti with anti-regime slogans such as:

“Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei,”

“Rise to achieve freedom in Iran,”

“Down with Khamenei and Raisi, Viva Rajavi,”

“The Iranian people are awake; they hate Shah and mullahs," and

“Down with Khamenei and Raisi the executioner of 1988. Viva Rajavi.”

On August 6, in Tehran, the Resistance Units installed a huge poster of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi on a bridge which hung for hours until it was removed by the regime intelligence officers.

The Resistance Units also installed huge posters of the Iranian opposition leaders in Nishabur, Isfahan, Savadkuh, Esfarayen, and Tabriz.

These brave acts are carried out while Ebrahim Raisi took office on August 5. Raisi is known to be the murderer and butcher of the MEK members in the summer of 1988. At the time, he was one of the members of the death commission in Tehran who carried out executions of 30,000 political prisoners in a matter of weeks. The vast majority of the victims were members and sympathizers of the MEK.

In recent years, the MEK has expanded its network inside the country and has played a major role in leading Iran protests, despite many arrests of its sympathizers. During the annual event of the Iranian opposition, the Free Iran Global Summit 2021, above 1000 video messages were sent from inside of Iran in support of the MEK and Maryam Rajavi.

Many regime officials, including its supreme leader Ali Khamenei, have expressed their fear for MEK’s growing influence among youth especially at a time that the society is in an explosive state and protests are witnessed in cities across the country on a daily basis.

The state-run are warning regime officials about the possible ramifications of constantly declining economic and living conditions.

“Passengers of a broken ship are all in danger,” the daily Mostaghel wrote on August 7, comparing the regime to a sinking ship. “The worrying economic pressure and the high number of Covid-19 death toll and mismanagement of decision-making institutions have caused public anger and bring people to a point in which they have nothing to lose and this is a dangerous situation.”

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

MEK Resistance Units encourage the Iranian people to rise against Ali Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi

You just read:

(Video) Iran: MEK Resistance Units Call For Regime Change After Raisi’s Presidential Inauguration

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) Iran: MEK Resistance Units Call For Regime Change After Raisi’s Presidential Inauguration
(Video) MEK Resistance Units Expressed their Determination for Continuing the Uprisings and Protests in Iran
(Video) Iran: EU Betrays Human Rights Principles With Presence At Iranian President’s Inauguration
View All Stories From This Author