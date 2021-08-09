Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (08 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 1,335
New Confirmed Cases: 273
Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 31,060
Active Cases: 6,669
Recoveries: 23,530 (437 New)
Currently Admitted: 297
New Deaths: 17
Total Deaths: 861 (CFR 2.8%)
Received at least one dose: 65,243
Fully vaccinated: 54,183
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
