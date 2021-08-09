FVP Trade Announces Official Partnership With Blackburn Rovers
We are delighted to join the Blackburn Rovers family and look forward to a prosperous season. They are a club steeped in history and we look forward to a strong partnership for many years to come”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FVP Trade is pleased to announce that they have agreed to become an official partner of Blackburn Rovers F.C. for the new season. This will see them become the club’s official website and social media sponsor with an advertising presence around the stadium.
Jonathan Greene, CEO at FVP Trade, added: “We are delighted to join the Blackburn Rovers family and look forward to a prosperous season. They are a club steeped in history and we look forward to a strong partnership for many years to come”.
Marc Mitchell, Commercial Sales & Partnerships Manager at Rovers, said: “FVP Trade is a world-leading regulated CFD broker, having won multiple awards in recent years, including 2020’s Best Trade Execution Service and best ECN STP Brokerage. They continue to strive, expand and target greatness, and we are looking forward to working with them during the 2021-22 season.”
While 2021 has seen FVP Trade focus more on expanding their presence in the Asia-Pacific markets, Keith Walker, the firm’s Head of Marketing has his targets set on FVP eventually dominating the global markets too. “We are delighted to become an official partner of Blackburn Rovers. This deal will increase our brand awareness worldwide and enable more traders to get to know more about our company. As a globally regulated brokerage, we will continue to provide our clients with the best technology, customer service and fund safety. This will enable them to trade the financial markets with peace of mind, no matter where they may reside”.
