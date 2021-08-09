The Man who Gave up Everything to Fight for his Country: Yasser Mansour Masoud Barzani's Story
A Journey of Self-Sacrifice and AltruismUSA & UK, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yasser Mansour Masoud Barzani is the grandson of the former Kurdish president Masoud Barzani.
Despite having the ability to study and work in the US, Yasser Mansour Masoud Barzani individually chose to return to his home country (Kurdistan) to fight with his father and fellow country men against ISIS and Islamic State (IS) militants.
He initially joined the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)- where his father held the title of Commander of Peshmerga, and eventually progressed into a senior position within the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) anti terrorism department by the year 2017.
This move propelled Yasser’s popularity within Kurdistan, as its highly altruistic and self-sacrificing nature reasonably ended up serving as a prolific source of inspiration for many.
‘’I believe people should be free to choose their own independence, courage,honesty and integrity’’- Yasser Mansour Masoud Barzani
The young fighter’s icon status within Kurdistan is rather unsurprising- especially when considering his entire family’s similar character, ethos, and resolve. In fact, several generations of Barzanis have been continuously choosing to rigorously fight on the frontlines of the army, despite not needing to.
‘’I wanted to come here and be a part of this….I had a variety of other choices that were much safer, and I chose this road of self-sacrifice myself’’ explains Yasser.
The KDP was originally founded in 1965 (roughly 55 years ago) by its co-founders Serafettin Elçi and Faik Bucak. In September 1992, the party merged with a variety of political groups- including the Ala Rızgari Birlik Platformu and the Ulusal Birlik Platformu, and was originally named ‘’Hevgirtin-PDK’’.
In its second ever congress- which was convened in late 1994, the unionised party decided to advocate that names ‘’Kurdish’’ and ‘’Kurdistan’’ should be legalized, and allowed to be incorporated into the name of their party.
Nowadays, the party is allegedly open to a variety of different views- accepting pretty much all points that are not: racist, fascist, or advocate for segregative measures, are accepted so as to advocate for a holistic ‘’peace’’ between the two states. It aspires to become a non-religious party that is in fact open to all political parties- including leftists, conservatives, and libertarians, and promote a brotherhood of unity and peace.
The party has demanded that the Turkish constitution- that still does not recognise Kurdistan, accepts that: a) the Kurdistan nation exists (and will continue to exist) within Turkey, and b) a separation between the two nation-states is needed so as to allow Kurdistan to more adequately be represented by international treaties and global Human Rights Law.
The party also [reasonably] believes that the majority of the natural resources that are extracted on ‘’Kurdish soil’’ should be utilized so as to benefit the nation of Kurdistan- bringing more opportunities and economic growth to a currently subjugated nation.
Finally, it aims to pursue a ‘’parliamentary’’, non-violent democracy between Kurdistan and the Republic of Turkey- separating themselves from Turkish law and enabling themselves to dictate the national obligations and rules that they need to adhere to.
More About Yasser Mansour Masoud Barzani
Besides his aforementioned altruistic achievements as a soldier and national icon, Yasser Mansour Masoud Barzani is also a successful entrepreneur.
He has founded both: Black Wolf Security, and Lanaz Refinery.
Black Wolf provides specialised risk management services- using its founder’s prolific military experience, which primarily focus on high risk areas. The company believes that long-term growth and success is achieved through an unparalleled level of consistency and dedication, so as to always provide customers with ‘’value for money’’.
The company operates as an integrated ‘’partner’’ to each customer, which enables them to holistically support and guide them in every step of the way. The corporation’s team has amassed considerable global experience which spans several decades, and this allegedly allows them to quickly ascertain each customer’s specific requirements and risks, and accurately extrapolate their desired results.
Black Wolf has recently partnered up with OSSI Inc- an American security company based in Baghdad, meaning that it can now operate in both the KRG and in Iraq.
