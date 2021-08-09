Open source intelligence market To witness profit-making growth over 2020–2027 – AMR Study

Open Source Intelligence Market

Increase in adoption of open source intelligence tools among various organizations & surge in demand for cloud-based OSINT among SMEs drive growth of the market

The key objective of open source intelligence tool is to clean, rearrange, and enhance the available raw data into the desired format to enable informed & better decision-making in less time.Increase in adoption of open source intelligence among various organizations, rise in demand for cloud-based open source intelligence from SMEs, and growing need to gain insights for business planning drive the growth of the global open source intelligence market . Increasing demand for data gathering from publicly available sources for gaining crucial business insights will drive the industry growth.The global open source intelligence market was pegged at $5.02 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $29.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2027.The open source intelligence market is analyzed on the basis of source, technique, end user, and region. Based on technique, the security analytics segment held the largest market share in 2019, with more than one-third of the global market. On the other hand, the video analytics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period. The report also covers segments including text analytics, social media analytics, geospatial analytics, and others.Based on end user, the market is classified into government intelligence agencies, military & defense intelligence agencies, cyber security organizations, law enforcement agencies, financial services, private specialized business, and others. The cybersecurity organizations segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. However, the law enforcement agencies segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

Profiling Key Players: OffSec Service Limited, Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Palantir Technologies Inc., Recorded Future, Inc., Alfresco Software Inc., Digital Clues, Expert Systems S.p.A, Google LLC, Maltego Technologies GmbH, and Thales Group.Region wise, the market is analyzed across regions including North America, Europe, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The market in North America region contributed for the largest market share in 2019, with more than one-third of the total revenue share. At the same time, the global open-source intelligence market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.2% in between 2020 to 2027.

Some Major Points in TOC Covered:1. Executive Summary2. Market Overview3. Market By Source4. Market By Technique5. Market By End User6. Market By Region7. Company ProfilesAlso, Research Report Examines:1. Competitive companies and manufacturers in the global market2. By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors3. Industry Status and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

Similar Reports :1. Master Data Management Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/master-data-management-market 2. Data Integration Software Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-integration-software-market

