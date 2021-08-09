FarmERP Takes Forth Strategic Partnership with Pratesis to Expand Operations in Indonesia
FarmERP joins hands with Pratesis (strategic partner in Indonesia) to take up digitisation of the Agricultural sector in IndonesiaJAKARTA, INDONESIA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FarmERP, a comprehensive technology platform for agribusinesses and their derivatives, have further expanded their operations – post their first found of external Series A Funding – venturing into the plantation goldmine, Indonesia. Pratesis, an Indonesia-based pioneer with their experienced Application Development company incepted in 1987, aims to bring a tactical and strategic approach to this partnership.
With the population density continuously on the rise, it is imperative to look for solutions to streamline and hasten the entire process of Plantation Management. This field requires tremendous capital ventures and is based on a mono-cropping system, which in turn increases the risks involved. Additionally, the growing farmlands present dangers to the quality and dietary benefits of the soil. Climate change is also an overriding factor in the scheme of things, with multiple implementations required to mitigate its risks.
The Smart Agriculture market is valued today at $13.7 (US) Billion. AgriTech in plantation management is growing to become increasingly imperative. The rising food demand amid difficulties of environmental change, labour shortage, pest attacks, and so forth is convincing farmers and producers to utilize tech-driven production strategies. The use of AgriTech in plantation management is charting new pathways to bring precision into production practices and maximize crop yields. By 2026, Plantation businesses are expected to invest $1.48 Billion in Smart Management Plantation Systems.
FarmERP, of Indian origin, is currently deployed in approximately 30 countries, and with this partnership with Pratesis, aims to penetrate the Indonesian market. The disorganised plantation sector, due to poor resource and input management, has put a strain on various farmers within the region. Farm Management systems and technology platforms like FarmERP will enable them to increase their efficiency, and in turn, productivity as well. Digital and technology transformation in the traditional agricultural sector is a driver of profitability for plantations in South-East Asia.
In the domain of smallholder farming, FarmERP has taken up projects in India, termed the Uberization of Smallholder Vegetable Growers, where the new-age method of ‘uberization’ (derived from the word ‘uber’), intermixes with the age-old occupation of agriculture. They aim to bring the same new-age methods to the smallholder farmers in Indonesia as well. Using modern and state-of-the-art technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, IoT, GIS, satellite imagery, QR code-based controls, organisations like FarmERP bring to the table a notable contribution to the agriculture 4.0 wave. Pratesis aims to bring their expertise in the domain of technology to the table, as well as their knowledge about the location, to propel FarmERP’s presence in Indonesia. The organisation will be serving plantations and farms, the contract farming sector, agroforestry companies – propelling the digitalization of Indonesian agriculture along with Government agencies.
Sanjay Borkar, CEO & Co-Founder of FarmERP, commented on the partnership, “We believe Pratesis’ role will be instrumental in furthering the presence and establishing FarmERP’s stronghold in the Indonesian and surrounding markets. We look forward to deploying our future-ready agriculture technology platform in Indonesia’s farms, and primarily plantations, to enable daily agronomic processes to become increasingly predictable, and profitable.”
AgriTech in plantations can help producers predict weather patterns, fertilizer demand, and crop yields with extreme accuracy. By offering detailed insights into the field environment, analytics can allow plantation owners to schedule all their plantation activities wisely. This can optimize their plantation management practices and help them sustainably boost their yields.
About FarmERP:
FarmERP is a comprehensive software solution being used globally for farm, farmer, procurement, processing, supply chain and financial data management and analysis. It has helped many companies achieve objectives of profitable and sustainable agribusiness. FarmERP assists corporate and individual farm operators, agribusiness and contract farming companies, exporters, R&D institutions, and Government agencies, Cooperatives to exploit the power of Smart agriculture to achieve higher efficiency, higher yields, higher profitability, and complete traceability.
