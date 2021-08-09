Dallas Health Insurance Nets 40% Premium Cut Thanks To Stimulus Increase
Rick Thornton, a Dallas health insurance agent, says the current administration’s decision to increase stimulus dramatically affected ACA premiumsDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas health insurance and the people who have it are enjoying a significant reduction in monthly premiums courtesy of the current administration’s decision to boost subsidies from government stimulus funds. The Biden administration confirmed the news recently, claiming that more than 1.5 million people have enrolled in health plans through the Marketplace since opening a special window back in February.
More information can be found at http://insurance4dallas.com/dallas-health-insurance/
The special enrollment period runs through August 15 and appears to be a breath of fresh air as American who were previously uninsured or underinsured now have proper coverage for themselves and family members. According to Bloomberg, another 2.5 million who already had coverage took advantage of expanded assistance created by the American Rescue plan that Biden signed into law in March. The Bloomberg article, citing the Department of Health and Human Services, went on to say that average premiums for returning customers in the 36 states using the federal marketplace — including those with health insurance in Dallas dropped from $104 a month to $62 a month. It has also boosted enrollment for companies like Centene Corp. that sell Affordable Care Act coverage and enticed other insurers back to the marketplace.
Rick Thornton, a Dallas health insurance agent said this is great news and that the current administration should be lauded for its persistence in providing quality, affordable healthcare. Rather than trying to strike a rule down, Biden and his team are focusing on the American people. He added that it is imperative to get more Americans covered and that it is the current administration’s plan to extend premium assistance, which is set to expire after 2022, despite the fact that the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the provision is expected to cost $34 billion. Thornton said Americans should take this news seriously and find a way to gain coverage before the August 15 deadline.
