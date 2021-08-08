Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3000 Block of Nelson Place, Southeast (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide offense that occurred on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the 3000 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. At approximately 4:29 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 3000 block of Nelson Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Kendall Brown, of Hyattsville, MD. On Sunday, August 8, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22 year-old Amard Jefferson, of Fort Washington, MD, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.