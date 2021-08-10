Dimitra Incorporated to Deliver Agriculture Technology Platform to Bangladesh
Bangladesh NGO SOJAG works with Dimitra to support 1 million farms
As global warming and catastrophic events continue to affect the farmers globally delivering digital insurance access to smallholder farmers reduces the financial burden of climate change.”BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimitra Incorporated has been awarded a contract from SOJAG to implement digital technology supporting 1 million farms in Bangladesh.
— Jon Trask, CEO - Dimitra
SOJAG is an NGO operating in Dhaka district of Bangladesh and works on a mission to eradicate poverty, hunger, ill health, illiteracy and to empower smallholder farmers. Currently SOJAG is working on 500 villages and supports nearly 1 million smallholder and marginal farmers.
Dimitra Incorporated is a technology delivery company that provides an ecosystem of agricultural technology products aimed at advancing smallholder farming performance through the use of mobile technology, IoT sensors, artificial intelligence, blockchain, satellite imagery and drones.
In partnership with SOJAG, Dimitra will implement its Connected Farmer Platform in Bangladesh in support of several critical farmer service initiatives already underway. These projects include agriculture education programs, farm & livestock insurance, micro-credit financing, food safety and security.
Dimitra Country Partners – PK Barua PhD and MD Hasibur Rahman have a lifetime of experience working within the Bangladesh farming industry. PK says “he is honored to work with organizations such as SOJAG who have decades of history supporting Bangladesh farmers in livestock development.” Hasibur is excited to work on the digitization of farming processes, "creating digital access to farmers throughout Bangladesh will generate new value in the Ag sector".
Dimitra Incorporated currently provides services in 60 countries, for more information please contact Jon Trask, info@dimitra.io
Jon Trask
Dimitra Incorporated
