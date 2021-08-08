Coronavirus - Botswana: AstraZeneca Vaccines Arrives in Botswana

Submit Release
Government of Botswana this afternoon received 38 400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The consignment has been purchased by the government through the COVAX facility. Part of this consignment will be used as second dose for those who were previously informed that their second doses were not available. According to a press statement from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, District Health Management Teams (DHMTs) across the country will advise all those concerned in their respective areas, on when they could come for their second dose.

