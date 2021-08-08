"Chasing a Dream: Stories That Inspire!" at Italbank

Professional chefs, María Luisa Arias and Federico Martínez; the professional surfer, Magnum Martínez; and the conductor in Paris, Glass Marcano

We all have dreams and a story to tell, they are stories that deserve to be known. Italbank International will show them on its website and social networks.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italbank Internacional presents "Chasing a dream: Stories that inspire!", A series of stories and videos that will show personal accounts in different facets of their lives.

It begins with two renowned professional chefs, María Luisa Arias and Federico Martínez; a successful conductor in Paris, Glass Marcano; and a persistent and wrestling professional surfer, Magnum Martínez, who are an example of constance and perseverance, motivated by their passion, and their long journey, until they reach success.

Committed to Latin Americans, and to all those who want to make their ideas and dreams come true, be they business, sports, and from any other area, they will be able to be inspired by these stories told through www.italbank.com and on the social networks of the financial institution.

"Chasing a Dream: Stories That Inspire!" It is an initiative that arises from the great relevance that entrepreneurship, sports and education have taken as the basis of every strong and progressive society. It is a recognition of its protagonists, and an inspiration to those who are in the wonderful process of making their dreams come true.

Italbank comments: «We present stories of people who have a passion for making their dreams come true, and are willing to work long hours, to sacrifice, to achieve it; and we are sure that they will be inspiring for many others, who are in search of that passion, or walking the path of success; which will never be a goal, but an endless, but fascinating journey.

This social campaign of Italbank Internacional as an international banking entity, committed to Latin America and its clients, is in tune with the values ​​that the banking entity has, based on promoting education, entrepreneurship and sports, as a basis for solid partnerships, and invites all people who share these values ​​to tell their stories through its website www.italbank.com.