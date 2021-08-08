(Video) MEK Resistance Units Expressed their Determination for Continuing the Uprisings and Protests in Iran

— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Iranian regime president Ebrahim Raisi was sworn at Iran’s parliament and officially started his presidency, (PMOI/MEK) Resistance Units expressed their determination for overthrowing the regime and for continuing the uprisings and protests in Iran.

They also installed posters of the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi and Iranian resistance leader Massoud Rajavi in public places.

The slogans spread:

Tehran— “It is time for all the cities in Iran to rise for protest”

Nishabur— “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the persistence of a nation who doesn’t accept dishonor”

Isfahan— “Time is against the mullahs and their rule is unstable”

Esfarāyen — “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the persistence of a nation who doesn’t accept dishonor”

Isfahan— “Time is against the mullahs and their rule is unstable”

Savadkuh— “Hail to brave rebels and Resistance Units”

Tabriz— “We must resist regaining both water and freedom from the regime”

Shiraz— “Down with Khamenei and Raisi the executioner of 1988. Viva Rajavi.”

Yazd— “Down with Khamenei”

Saqqez— “Down with Khamenei”

Kazerun— “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei”

Yazd— “Down with Khamenei, Viva freedom, uprisings will continue”

Qazvin— “Down with the dictator”

Shahriar— “Compatriots! rise and support Khuzestan”

Yazd— “Khuzestan uprising is Iran’s uprising”

Tehran— “The Iranian people are awake; they hate Shah and mullahs”

Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”

Tehran— “Khuzestan uprising is Iran’s uprising”

Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”

With worldwide activities of the supporters of the Iranian opposition the MEK’s network inside Iran, known as the Resistance Units, organized a vast campaign calling for regime change.

These activities are carried out while the new President Ebrahim Raisi is known as the “butcher of Tehran” of the MEK and has played an important role in the executions of 30,000 members and supporters of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), in 1988.


The Resistance Units activities were in major cities such as Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Nishabur, Qazvin, Yazd, Shahriar, Kazerun, Saqqez, Tabriz, Savadkuh, Esfarayen, the Resistance Units spread and installed images and posters of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi.

These activities took place mostly in Tehran. The Resistance Units, spread slogans such as “The Iranian people are awake; they hate Shah and mullahs”, “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”, “Khuzestan uprising is Iran’s uprising”, “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”, “It is time for all the cities in Iran to rise for protest”.

The Resistance Units also took to graffiti in various places in major cities echoing slogans “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi” and “Maryam Rajavi is the voice of freedom and justice in Iran.”

During the last three years, the MEK has expanded its network inside the country. The Resistance Units at great risk carried out a two-month-long campaign promoting a boycott of the sham election which led to the historically lowest election turnout in the regime’s history in the last 42 years.

Regime leaders, including its supreme leader Ali Khamenei, have repeatedly voiced growing concerns regarding the activities of MEK’s internal network. In recent months, the regime arrested many families and supporters of the MEK and sentenced them to heavy prison punishments.

