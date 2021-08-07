Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Nigeria

Submit Release
On north-east Nigeria, OCHA warns that without sustained humanitarian funding, millions of people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe will struggle to feed themselves during the lean season (June to August), because of conflict, COVID-19, high food prices and the effects of climate change.

An estimated 4.4 million people, including internally displaced persons, are expected to face critical food shortages. Some 775,000 people are at extreme risk of catastrophic food insecurity – the worst outlook in four years.

The humanitarian community is working with the Government and local authorities to scale up the distribution of food and nutrition supplies in high-risk locations. But a surge in violence targeting aid workers and assets has temporarily reduced the humanitarian footprint.

Funding is critical to sustain the ongoing scale-up, especially during the peak of the rainy season, around September. US$250 million is required for immediate life-saving action.

Overall, humanitarian needs in Nigeria will remain high in 2021. Some 8.7 million people need urgent assistance, including an estimated 2.2 million displaced persons.

As of 6 August, Nigeria’s Humanitarian Response Plan, seeking just over $1 billion, is just over 33 per cent funded.

