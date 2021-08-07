Coronavirus - Mali: United States Donates COVID-19 Vaccines for Mali

The U.S. Embassy in Bamako, Mali, announces the donation by the United States Government of 151,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as part of the U.S. government’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The donated vaccines are part of the U.S. pledge to initially provide at least 25 million doses to Africa. The U.S. government coordinated closely with the African Union and African public health authorities on the country allocations. The vaccine doses arrived via COVAX in Bamako, Mali, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and were delivered to the Ministry of Health and Social Development. USAID is working with Mali’s Ministry of Health, UNICEF, GAVI, and WHO on plans for their distribution and usage among Mali’s most vulnerable citizens.

U.S. Ambassador to Mali Dennis Hankins said “This donation marks one more way we are supporting the Malian people to protect their health and prevent COVID-19 transmission. We are sharing these vaccines to help end the pandemic everywhere. While much of Africa is battling a serious third wave of the COVID-19 virus, we are helping Malians get ahead of such a resurgence of the virus here.”

The United States is proud to be the largest single donor to the COVAX global initiative on COVID-19, through which these vaccines are being delivered. The 151,200 doses delivered on August 5 are part of the U.S. commitment to share U.S. vaccine supplies with the world. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

As President Biden said in his remarks on June 10, “From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.”