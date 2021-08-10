The PIERCE™ Model: The 3 Most Critical Tenants of Leadership
The PIERCE™ Model offers innovative business performance solutions
Judgement sits at the seat of all leadership”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Performance Improvement Ethics Risk and Communication Enhancement™ Model known as The PIERCE™ Model offers global businesses an opportunity to use innovative principles designed to fulfill its namesake. By adhering to a series of high-level leadership principles that are distilled through the model’s example, organizations can enjoy greater performance through professional development and top tier leadership concepts across their portfolio.
— The PIERCE™ Model
The PIERCE™ Model addresses each critical area needed for businesses to shatter expectations in performance, risk insulation, communication and overall employee engagement-- and has been used as a highly effective application in the following areas:
• Human Resources
• Professional & Organizational Development
• Compliance, Ethics and Overall Risk Insulation
• Strategic Development
• Leadership & Management
• Communication
• Policy
• Business Performance
The PIERCE™ Model's 3 Most Critical Tenants of Leadership.
Judgement
Judgement sits at the seat of all leadership. And it is your perception that sits at the seat of all Judgement. Things like accountability, integrity, ethics, patience, a bias for action and a host of other qualities are important as well but ultimately, it is all of those attributes that form your ultimate decision or judgement on a matter. When it comes to leadership, it is your judgement that reigns supreme.
Courage
Courage to do what is right, despite the climate, internal or external pressures is what it takes to be a profoundly transcendental, innovative and just leader. To make decisions equally when there is no one behind you, the same way as if the whole world is behind you girding you every step of the way. Your judgement will always be compromised if you lack courage.
Communication
Communication. It is impossible to be a great leader and a poor communicator. Communication must be administered in a way that ensures the highest level of understanding. And by its very nature rebukes misunderstandings as a result of its content, context and delivery. Quality communication ensures positive change through action. Also, understanding highly effective, diverse and multi-tiered approaches on how to communicate effectively to varying audiences is critical to yielding results.
Through these concepts, a heightened accountability posture, better decision making culture that ensures organizations operate well within their risk tolerances and a culture of greater performance is achieved.
About the architect: Solomon Carter is the architect of The PIERCE™ Model. He leads the Physicians Group Practices, Patient Financial Services Office of Professional Development at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta. He also serves as the Executive Director of All Power in His Hands Christian Mission which is an aid organization that serves and operates in Haiti. Solomon is also the architect of the COVID-19 Communications Pallet for Government Leaders, Policy and Healthcare Professionals which is a communications mainframe designed to bring systemization and uniformity to the initial COVID response channels for greater efficiency and timeliness in the sharing of critical data. His COVID work was inspired in part, by his work in Haiti during the cholera outbreak. His thought leadership is regularly featured in The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) as well as the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA).
Jeff Goldberg, Sr. Manager
The PIERCE™ Model
email us here