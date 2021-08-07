Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.6.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Dianne R. Dobbs, 59, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Commissioner to the Board of Parole Hearings, where she has served since 2017. Dobbs was a Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Law Judge at the Board of Parole Hearings in 2017. She served as Senior Staff Counsel and Attorney II at the Department of Consumer Affairs from 2007 to 2017. She was Adjunct Faculty at the University of Phoenix from 2006 to 2012. Dobbs was an Attorney and Sole Practitioner at the Law Office of Dianne R. Dobbs from 2006 to 2007 and an Attorney for Sacramento Child Advocates Inc. from 2003 to 2005. Dobbs was a Contract Attorney for Meyers Nave from 2001 to 2002. She earned a Master of Business Administration and Management degree from Holy Names University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Dobbs is a Democrat.

Maria R. Gutierrez, 58, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed Commissioner to the Board of Parole Hearings, where she has served since 2019. Gutierrez served as Assistant Sheriff in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department from 2018 to 2019, where she was Chief of the Court Services Division and Hispanic Affairs Executive from 2016 to 2018. She served in several other positions at the Department from 1991 to 2015, including Commander and Captain of the Century Regional Detention Facility, Lieutenant, Sergeant and Detective. She earned a Master of Arts degree in organizational leadership from Woodbury University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Gutierrez is registered without party preference.

David B. Long, 56, of Tehachapi, has been reappointed Commissioner to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2018. Long was Vice President of Prison Engagement at Defy Ventures from 2016 to 2018. He was Warden at California City Correctional Facility from 2014 to 2016 and Warden at Ironwood State Prison from 2011 to 2014. He was Associate Warden at Mule Creek State Prison from 2006 to 2008 and Facility Captain at Adelanto Community Correctional Facilities Complex from 2002 to 2006. Long served in several positions at Ironwood State Prison from 1995 to 2002, including Sergeant, Lieutenant and Correctional Counselor, and he was a Correctional Officer at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison from 1989 to 1995. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Long is a Republican.

Michele R. Minor, 59, of Galt, has been reappointed Commissioner to the Board of Parole Hearings, where she has served since 2014. Minor was a Retired Annuitant at Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center from 2013 to 2014. She held several positions at the Division of Rehabilitative Programs in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2009 to 2012, including Deputy Director, Chief and Program Administrator. Minor was Program Administrator at the Stockton Training Center from 2005 to 2009. She held several positions at the Northern California Youth Correctional Center in the Division of Juvenile Justice from 1991 to 2005, including Lieutenant and Sergeant. Minor was a Youth Correctional Officer at Heman G. Stark Youth Correctional Facility from 1985 to 1991. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Minor is a Democrat.

Excel Sharrieff, 51, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed Commissioner to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2018. Sharrieff was Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Law Judge for the Board of Parole Hearings from 2017 to 2018. He was Lead Hearing Officer for Amtrak in 2017 and served as a Judge Pro Tem for the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 2016 to 2017. Sharrieff was a Hearing Officer for the City of Los Angeles Administrative Citation Enforcement Program from 2015 to 2016 and for the City of Los Angeles Metro Transit Authority in 2015. He was an Attorney at the Law Offices of Excel A. Sharrieff from 1999 to 2016. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Sharrieff is a Democrat.

Troy K. Taira, 61, of Alameda, has been reappointed Commissioner to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2018. Taira served as Administrative Law Judge for the California Public Utilities Commission in 2018 and was a Commissioner for the Board of Parole Hearings from 2016 to 2017. He was Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Law Judge for the Board of Parole Hearings from 2015 to 2016. Taira was Special Assistant to the Inspector General in the Office of the Inspector General from 2013 to 2015 and served as an Administrative Law Judge in the Office of Administrative Hearings from 2012 to 2013. Taira served as an Administrative Law Judge for the Department of Social Services from 2011 to 2012 and for the Office of Administrative Hearings from 2009 to 2011. He served as a Commissioned Officer and Staff Attorney for the U.S. Coast Guard from 1992 to 2009. Taira was a Defense Attorney in the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office from 1991 to 1992. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Taira is a Democrat.

Ali Zarrinnam, 46, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Commissioner to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served as Associate Chief Deputy Commissioner since 2016. Zarrinnam served as a Commissioner at the Board of Parole Hearings from 2012 to 2016 and was Deputy Commissioner there from 2009 to 2012. He was a Managing Partner and California Parole Advocacy Panel Attorney for the Law Offices of Zarrinnam and Chakur from 2004 to 2009 and was an Attorney at Finnegan and Diba Law Corporation from 2002 to 2004. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Zarrinnam is a Democrat.

