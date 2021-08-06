Submit Release
News Search

There were 365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,793 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Glotfelty to Public Utility Commission of Texas

August 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jimmy Glotfelty to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire September 1, 2025. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

Jimmy Glotfelty of Houston is the former Director of Government Solutions for Quanta Services, former Founder and Executive Vice President for Clean Line Energy Partners, and the former Managing Director for ICF Consulting. Additionally, he was the former Director of the Office of Electric Transmission and Distribution and a Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of Energy for the U.S. Department of Energy. He is a board member for ConserveAmerica and has participated in the Aspen Institute Energy Forum, Harvard Energy Policy Group, and the Keystone Energy Forum. He is a former chairman of the AWEA Transmission Committee and former board member of the Texas Housing Finance Corporation and Group NIRE. Additionally, he is a former member of the White House Task Force to Streamline Energy Permitting, alumni of Texas Lyceum, and former committee chairman of the Greater Houston Partnership. Glotfelty received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Marketing from Texas Christian University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Glotfelty to Public Utility Commission of Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.