Governor Abbott Appoints Glotfelty to Public Utility Commission of Texas

August 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jimmy Glotfelty to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire September 1, 2025. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

Jimmy Glotfelty of Houston is the former Director of Government Solutions for Quanta Services, former Founder and Executive Vice President for Clean Line Energy Partners, and the former Managing Director for ICF Consulting. Additionally, he was the former Director of the Office of Electric Transmission and Distribution and a Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of Energy for the U.S. Department of Energy. He is a board member for ConserveAmerica and has participated in the Aspen Institute Energy Forum, Harvard Energy Policy Group, and the Keystone Energy Forum. He is a former chairman of the AWEA Transmission Committee and former board member of the Texas Housing Finance Corporation and Group NIRE. Additionally, he is a former member of the White House Task Force to Streamline Energy Permitting, alumni of Texas Lyceum, and former committee chairman of the Greater Houston Partnership. Glotfelty received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Marketing from Texas Christian University.