Governor Abbott Sets Special Election For Texas House District 10

August 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, August 31, 2021 as the special election date for the Texas State House of Representatives District 10 seat recently vacated by Representative Jake Ellzey.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Early voting will begin on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Read the Governor's full special election proclamation.