Governor Abbott Appoints Smith to Tenth Court of Appeals

August 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Steve Smith to the Tenth Court of Appeals for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Steve Smith of College Station is Judge of the 361st District Court in Brazos County and previously served as Judge of the County Court at Law No. 1 and as Presiding Judge and Associate Municipal Judge for College Station. He is board certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the American Judges Association, American Bar Association, and the State Bar of Texas and its Judicial Section, where he served as chair. Additionally, he is faculty member of the National Judicial College, former faculty member of the Board for the Texas Center for the Judiciary and the Texas Justice Court Training Center, and former faculty member and former board member of the Texas Municipal Courts Association. He is a board member and vice-chair of Fosters Home for Children in Stephenville and former trustee for Abilene Christian University (ACU). Smith received a Bachelor of Music Education from ACU and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

