Governor Abbott Appoints Starritt-Burnett To 169th Judicial District Court

August 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cari Starritt-Burnett as Judge of the 169th Judicial District Court in Bell County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Cari Starritt-Burnett of Belton is a Partner and Co-owner of Seigman, Starritt-Burnett & Sinkfield, PLLC, where she heads the Family Law Department. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section and past president and member of the Bell County Bar Association. Additionally, she is a member of the Bell County Women’s Bar Association and the College of the State Bar of Texas. She is president-elect and former secretary of Foster Love of Bell County, board member of the City of Belton Buildings and Standards Commission, member for the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, and volunteer for various community events. Starritt-Burnett received a Bachelor of Arts in Government/Political Science from Angelo State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

