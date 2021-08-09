Brilliant Scents Levels Up the Luxury Home Fragrance Industry With Exclusive Collection

Eddie Betz brings luxury to your home with Brilliant Scents Eddie Betz, Brilliant Scents

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know scents have the power to change your atmosphere, feelings, or enhance your mood? According to the NIH, “studies have suggested a significant role for olfactory stimulation in the alteration of cognition, mood, and social behavior,” and one company is taking a line of luxury home fragrances to the next level. Brilliant Scents, brainchild of famed Florida businessperson Eddie Betz, launched its distinctive luxury line of scents, sure to be a pleasing addition to upscale businesses, hotels, and homes. Backed by science, Eddie harnessed the power of tantalizing scents that add the perfect touch, uplifting a retail space to covert window shoppers into real customers.

“A signature scent can also help small businesses strengthen their brand identity, increase customer satisfaction, and boost sales,” says Betz.

Betz, a brilliant businessperson, is outpacing his competitors with a line-up of exclusive scents for his niche clientele. Never one to accept the status quo, Eddie, a maverick in the home fragrance industry, is upending the business model by offering an affordable luxury experience you can have at home and the office. The once time Wall Street whiz kid turned serial entrepreneur knows what it takes to launch an industry into the stratosphere.

Eddie, a former New Yorker, now calls the Sunshine State home, where he yearns to bring a little of the sought-after Florida lifestyle to homes across the USA. Through his exclusive scent collection, customers experience an array of olfactory pleasures with fragrances inspired by the most elite hotel chains and luxury goods. Immerse yourself in the woody nodes in Coste Del Sol, inspired by the coveted The One Hotel, or savor the raspberry and mahogany top nodes as it instantly transports you to the Italian coastline with Amalfi Vista. Betz, who has a nose for business and a sense for what sells, handpicked, and curated every scent.

With a small onetime investment and a monthly subscription for oil, users transform their homes into the ideal retreat space. The new LX500 desktop model is a game changer in the scent industry. The lightweight, portable diffuser is taking the market by storm with a price tag of $179.99. Its unobtrusive diffuser is just a little bigger than a breadbox, with a sleek, modern design that fits in with your décor while not taking up too much real estate. Small but mighty, the black tower fills a 500 square foot room with your choice of scent, to carry you away with Bali Dreams or relax with thoughts of a dip in the glamorous waters of the French Riviera.

Eddie has a heart for healthy living, so every scent is all natural, pet friendly, and does not leave a mess. In fact, they break the oils down into nanoparticles which are released via mist. Users do not have to worry about candle residue, fire hazards, or an oily sediment; the LX500 takes care of everything. This no hassle, eco-friendly unit, is a must have for pleasure seekers who want to level up their home life experience or brighten an office space.

Eddie adds, “the goal of Brilliant Scents is to bring a piece of paradise into our daily living. Besides enhancing the ambiance of any room, we’ve found that fragrances can have a positive impact on homeowners’ overall quality of life,” says Betz.

